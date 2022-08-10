How a Single Mother With No Livelihood Became the 'MasterChef' of Telangana

It’s an inspiring story for all ages. A single mother with a three-month-old son who stood at crossroads without any livelihood after losing her husband has become a master chef and since provided livelihood to as many as 150 persons. The success story belongs to celebrity cook Yadamma from the combined Karimnagar district where one cannot get her service till January 2023.

The recently-held national executive meetings of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Hyderabad made her an overnight celebrity cook in the Telugu states, especially in the VVIP circles. The mouth-watering dishes prepared by her at the executive meet have received an overwhelming response from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

On the sidelines of the party executive meet, Mr Modi called her and personally appreciated her talent in satisfying taste buds.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who has been fond of non-vegetarian food items used to taste the dishes prepared by Yadamma when he was in Warangal or Karimnagar. The CM is fond of Ganos fry, soup made of county chicken, jellyfish soup, and Mutton Boti prepared by Yadamma.

Now celebrities from all circles have been changing the auspicious date and time to conduct functions such as marriage so as to meet the empty calendar dates of Yadamma.

Former member of the Loksabha from Khammam Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy also engaged Yadamma to prepare mouth-watering food dishes ranging from his daughter’s marriage to reception. It is said that as many as five lakh guests will get to taste the magic weaved by Yadamma.

It has, however, not been a cakewalk for Yadamma to gain celebrity cook status in the circle of VVIPs in society.

Hard work, sincerity, and commitment to traditional food preparation brought her fame. 29 years ago, she started preparing food items to others when she was suffering with neck deep problems in her life.

She married Chandraiah who dug well from the age of 14 and passed away at work when their son was three-month-old. In search of livelihood, Yadamma reached Karimnagar with her son and started preparing food items at various households.

Fortune knocked on her door when a master cook named Venkanna took her as his assistant to prepare food items at functions. Her mastery in preparing food items at a large scale, taste, and precision brought her name and fame. Within a short period of time, she became a master cook preparing food items at various functions in the houses of the VIPs ranging from politicians to police officials.

Though she keeps busy for the entire 12 months a year, she takes time out to prepare food items during Maha Shivaratri for three days at Vemulawada Temple where food is distributed to thousands of devotees. As many as 150 have a livelihood and they have only Yadamma to thank for.

