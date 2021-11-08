How a Smart Idea Helped Gram Panchayat in Karnataka Solve the Problem of Littering

Sometimes, it’s just small but smart gestures that bring huge changes. Such is the case with Kuppepadavu Gram Panchayat in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. Just like most other places, this village had plenty of black spots all over where people would recklessly throw garbage. Even after repeated requests and warnings from the village administration, nothing would stop them. With no evidence as to who littered, they couldn’t be penalised as well. But everything changed with one smart idea. Kuppepadavu gram panchayat announced that people who provide an image or video of anyone throwing garbage on streets or in public places will be rewarded with Rs 500. The village administration also decided to impose Rs 1000 fine for those who dump waste in public places.

These announcements brought in drastic changes in the village. “Earlier, the village had black spots on almost all main junctions. Within a week, it is all clear and there is no garbage at all. This is truly magic. We must appreciate our GP for this," said Manjunatha, a resident of the village.

The Gram panchayat installed boards across village announcing the Rs 1000 fine and Rs 500 rewards. It was also circulated widely on social media, especially WhatsApp. “We decided in our last meeting and the results are already seen. The black spots are all clean now and we are planning to install CCTV surveillance across the village” said Savitha Mandolikar, PDO. Villagers are now segregating wet and dry waste properly.

A similar initiative has been taken by the Madhya Pradesh government which launched a unique initiative to ensure cleanliness on a daily basis in rural areas of state capital Bhopal. Under this campaign the local people are being rewarded for using toilets and properly disposing of waste. TVs and mobile phones are being given as rewards to the local people who have done commendable work ensuring cleanliness at their houses and nearby surroundings. This initiative to maintain cleanliness was undertaken in Bairasia tehsil (block). A lucky draw was organised by the Damila Cleanliness Committee in which the cleanest toilets from all villages of this gram panchayat were selected, and the families were rewarded by means of a lucky draw.

