How Google Earth Led a TikToker to Creepy Clown Under New York Bridge

How would you feel, if its late night and you’re returning home, crossing a bridge and a deadly creepy clown crawls out of it? Just the thought of it is so scary, isn’t it? Well, in New York, it may have been a reality. A Google Earth enthusiast was just swiping his way across the world when something stopped him on the city of Ithaca, New York, US. He zoomed into an ordinary looking bridge and what he saw next, spooked him to the core. He saw a creepy demonic face, with holes in place of eyes and a white face, staring right back at him from under the bridge. The bridge carries traffic over the canal and underneath the road, a footpath follows the way of the river. As per a Mirror report, the enthusiast, who goes by the name Hidden On Google Earth, shared the video of his new findings on TikTok. The video soon went crazy viral and racked up more than 2 million views on TikTok.

People were quick to draw comparison of the spooky face to the scary clown character Pennywise of the horror film IT. Some also referred to the famous villain character Joker of the film The Dark Knight and said that the face looks exactly like him.

One TikTok user commented that now he knows where not to go ever, while another comment read that he will never ever cross a bridge without the thought of a lurking creepy clown burdening him. Meanwhile, a few of the users came up with a more rational explanation to the whole incident. They referred to the phenomenon called pareidolia where human eyes trick their minds into viewing ordinary objects as faces. He wrote that maybe the eyes of the clown are just bolts and the rest is a structure of the bridge. We also hope that its true!

Meanwhile, if you want to experience the clown by yourself, you can find him at this coordinates on Google Earth - 42°26’35.24″N 76°30’49.09″W.

