How a Traffic Barrier in San Francisco Once Came to be Worshipped as 'Shiva Linga'

A 1993 video of devotees in the US worshipping a traffic barrier believing it to be a Shivlinga or Lord Shiva's shrine is going viral on social media. The video shows people praying in front of the structure. The traffic barrier in the Golden Gate Park of San Franciso looked quite similar to a Shiva Linga. As per the CNN video report, the structure was first spotted by a man identified as Basul Parik after placing several other stones to be used as traffic barriers by authorities.

The devotees, however, started worshipping it for religious purposes, offering prayers at the structure. While initially it was limited to the Hindu community living in the nearby area, the word soon spread and people from far-off places in the US started arriving at the park.

Devotees usually came on Monday, a day dedicated to Lord Shiva, and offered their prayers by pouring milk and honey on the rock. People believed that it helped them meditate and started singing devotional songs, practising yoga and playing flute in front of the granite structure.

While devotees wanted the area to be recognised as a permanent place of worship, US authorities dismissed such requests saying that they can’t allow a temple on state property. “If someone wants to come to the Golden gate park and bow to a stone or tree that's their business, we could care less But no temples on city property,” said Jim Cooney of San Francisco Parks Department.

The shrine was eventually removed from its place, leaving many Hindu devotees disappointed. The authorities, however, moved the structure to a studio of an artist in the Sunset District artist who said that devotees would be able to visit.

As per belief, Shiva Linga symbolises knowledge, truth and infinity.

