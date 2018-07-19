GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
How a Video of Kylie Jenner With Baby Stormie Sparked A Cultural Debate on Ear Piercing

To pierce or not to pierce

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2018, 7:59 PM IST
When Kylie Jenner uploaded a video of herself with her baby daughter Stormi on Instagram last week, little did she know that a small detail in the photo would lead to a cultural war.

While the photo instantly went viral on Instagram (like any other post made by Kylie), netizens were quick to react to Stormi’s pierced ears.
Many objected to the 5-month-old’s pierced ears, claiming that the act bordered onc hiold abuse.

However, after the initial criticism, Kylie’s fans who span the length and breadth of the world, came to her rescue.

Netizens including those from India, Africa, Mexico and other places pointed out that in many cultures such as theirs, it was completely natural to get a baby’s ears pierced.













Many shared their personal experience of getting their ears pierced as a baby:







In fact, the controversy led to deeper questions about vaccination and circumcision:







Kylie, who was recently named by Forbes as the wealthiest self-made woman in the US, is yet to respond to the controversy.

