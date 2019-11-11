Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

How a Viral Photo of a Girl Waiting For Leftover Food Got Her Admitted to Telangana School

The picture described that the girl from a slum who would wait for the break hours outside a classroom hoping to get leftover food from midday meals.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
How a Viral Photo of a Girl Waiting For Leftover Food Got Her Admitted to Telangana School
(Facebook / @Venkat Reddy R)

Every day Mothi Divya, a young girl, would stand outside the classroom of Deval Jham Singh Government High School in her neighborhood in Gudimalkapur, Hyderabad with an aluminium container, and wait for the leftover food from the midday meals provided by the government.

A photograph of her waiting outside the classroom went viral and miraculously fetched her the right to education when the picture was spotted by an NGO official. And then of course, there was the Internet.

The photograph clicked by Avula Srinivas was first published in a Telegu daily, Eenadu with the title 'Aakali Choopu', which in English means a 'hungry look'. The picture described that the slum girl would wait for the break hours to hit, hoping to get the rest of the food.

The photograph soon became viral on the Internet and was eventually shared by Venkat Reddy, National Convenor at the Mamidipudi Venkatarangaiya Foundation (MV Foundation). The organisation works for the rights of a girl child.

Reddy took to Facebook and said it was a "shame" that the girl couldn’t exercise her right to education and food.

According to reports, Reddy immediately took to action and got in touch with volunteers and community workers who traced the girl and their family. This is when MVF learnt that Divya’s parents Laxman and Yashoda are garbage collectors and that she was not enrolled in any school.

In another post, Reddy posted a picture of Divya dressed in her new school uniform and standing with her parents.

This time Reddy said, "Divya exercised her constitutional right to be in school. Today our team and other community members admitted her in the same school where she was waiting for lunch bell to eat her food.....Congratulations team. Congratulations Divya...బడికెళ్లే హక్కన్నది కలిగినోళ్ళకే కాదు...బడికెళ్లి చూపిస్తాం ..బరాబరి సాధిస్తాం.."

Divya's family belongs to a marginalised community in Telengana and is categorized as the Schedule Cast.

Reddy, in yet another Facebook post, highlighted the poor living conditions and the problems faced by other residents in the area.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram