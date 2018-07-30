How a Woman's Face Appeared on Adverts and Posters Without Her Actually Signing Up For It



So today I'm going to tell you the story of How I Ended Up with my Face On a McDonald's Advert in China - A Cautionary Tale. Six or so years ago, a friend in Canada posted a pic on my FB wall to say she found an advert of me promoting immigration in a Canadian newspaper. pic.twitter.com/QJ0nWpYNmQ

Naturally I was shocked and... confused. I studied the pic and agreed that it was me. Now I didn't mind that I was promoting immigration in Canada but I couldn't understand why my face was in a paper all the way on that side of the world. pic.twitter.com/GBquWEFlek — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018



After some wtf moments, a friend reminded me we did a photoshoot a few years ago. When I was at university I heard about a free photoshoot by a CT photographer who promised us professional portraits in exchange for shooting us. It was called the 100 Faces Shoot & the photographer

took photos of 100 various faces of all ages & races in Durban. Young friends & I were excited; we signed a release form at the start (I thought it was to give him permission to use the photos for his portfolio). We didn't read the small print. I know. It was stupid. pic.twitter.com/wAykaSpcub — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018



So I contact the photographer and he says, yeah, we signed away these photos (we took 3 photos - straight faced, smiling and crazy) and they're now stock photos that he sells. He says I might start popping up in places. So I start a reverse google search of these images & well, pic.twitter.com/etwsDanNEk

It feels like I sell everything! If I'm not welcoming immigrants to Canada, I'm selling carpets in NYC, leading treks in Cambodia, or looking for love in France. Let's start with something light: here I'm the face for dental sedation in Virginia Beach. Innocent enough, you say, pic.twitter.com/KScqqLCoLx — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018



but then I get into the hard stuff and I'm all about getting rid of those pesky eye bags. Haloxyl is the stuff to inhibit facial muscle tightening and is the buzzword (obvs) in anti-ageing eye cream pic.twitter.com/38pzU18Ybo

And then suddenly all this facial work has you getting attention and you're Dina M, with a baby and post pregnancy melasma until Dermolyte comes to the rescue and gives you photoshopped finished skin. pic.twitter.com/uC0BXZfiwU — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018



But also, some hyper-pigmentation just doesn't leave and then you must resign yourself to your fate with a sad glare, pic.twitter.com/rJsKLSySxx

but once that's all treated you can grace some book and magazine covers. pic.twitter.com/GwBOziNUmS — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018



I can also take on new identities. The most shocking of these are adverts to teach & care for kids - so who is actually with the kids? When I asked the photographer abt this, he says I signed away rights to 'distortion of character including false names'. pic.twitter.com/2MzIZPAfi5

Also, I love my ethnicity varies according to whim. I'm Seng Bonny leading Cambodian tours, Phoebe Lopez from San Francisco, Kelsi from San Francisco, Chandra from California, Christine from LaTrobe Uni, Dina M etc. pic.twitter.com/p105obTnLH — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018



I've also looked for love online on a French dating website. This roughly translates to: 'I’m here, do not click too hard I’m fragile. Here I am looking prince charming of my dreams, who comes on his white horse to steal my heart...' pic.twitter.com/Qod17B3LSf

Again, the face of positive immigration in Uruguay. (TBH I don't really mind the ads promoting immigration). pic.twitter.com/6JGr1cArhX — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018



And the list goes on; numerous testimonials for different products, someone spotted a poster at a bustop in London, posters for McDonald's in India, China and S Korea, banking brochures, eye clinics, make up websites, laser eye treatments etc. pic.twitter.com/D9ODY9k45R — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018



So beside the fact that all of us were never paid for ANY of these advertisements, there's also the misleading and downright dishonesty of promoting these products. Eventually I contacted the photographer and said I didn't know I signed up for any of this, pic.twitter.com/ocpacnYd0W

He explained he was sorry I felt hard done by but it was all legal & explained to us beforehand (I really don't rem anyone telling me my pic would become a stockphoto & that it could be distorted) pic.twitter.com/lQapT2igXU — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018



but he agreed to take it down from his site since I complained as an author I could be recognised (I don't think this was a legit excuse but it worked in making him take it down). He also said I could still keep popping up where my image was already purchased. pic.twitter.com/8zUMz94FxZ

The thing is I've laughed over the years about this and it's a great party story and I do find some of the images hilarious and I still laugh when people find me randomly advertising for teeth implants while browsing a paper in New York, — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018



but now that I'm older and more assertive & aware of power plays and manipulation I can easily see how we were all used - a whole gallery of free photographs for this photographer to sell and we haven't made a cent for all the things WE'VE advertised.

Also this could have gone badly - my photo could have come up in a wrong place (I mean, the right to 'distort photo and character!') is scary af and so if anything, I hope my story is also a cautionary tale to be careful what you sign



It's also pretty telling of how easily you can be exploited in this new age & how startlingly deceptive everything is. Those testimonials are fake, those adverts are fake. Your holiday tour guide, your tutor or your future bride could just be some random uni student living her pic.twitter.com/0OgvX1hQ21

Be clever. Be aware. Don't get caught up. I'm sure I could have made some money out of this, but instead I'm out there promoting acne cream while someone else gets the profits.



And now you know.



