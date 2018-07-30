GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
How a Woman's Face Appeared on Adverts and Posters Without Her Actually Signing Up For It

You know the familiar face on that beauty cream? She didn't ask for it.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2018, 2:38 PM IST
How often do you think about the people you see online, advertising various products? Do they seem real to you? Spoiler alert - they're probably not.

All the intricately detailed, well-written reviews on websites by a familiar-sounding name may not be all that authentic as it seems.

Shubnum Khan, who is a South-African author of the book "Onion Tears," shares in an interesting Twitter thread about how her photo ended up on the Internet-- and perhaps, your timeline.













After she figured out how her photos got where they did - she also found after a reverse google search of where those photos ended up.



















But sometimes, it is a question about what the company is selling. For adverts like tutoring and foster-care, it raises the question about who actually shows up when real people sign up on these sites.

Sometimes, her ethnicity goes through a huge diverse arc.





She's also been that girl you've seen testimonials from on dating website.













But she does bring up the fact that it was all without her knowledge(even if she had signed a fine print.)







But the implications of these pictures being on the Internet is perhaps more than a joke. It's a lot darker.



















She uses her own example to state how we perhaps have to be a little more careful about how we let out our photos, and also be cautious about what we see on the Internet.

