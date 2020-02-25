English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
How a YouTube Star Tricked Her Followers into Believing She Was on a Luxurious Vacation in Bali

Photo credits: @natalia__taylor / Instagram.

YouTuber Natalia and her photographer Ally Amodeo had arranged for a photoshoot that was nowhere close to Bali.

Youtube star Natalia Taylor recently tricked her followers into believing that she was on a luxurious Bali vacation when she was in fact at an Ikea store.

Natalia and her photographer Ally Amodeo arranged for a photoshoot at an Ikea store, where they had everything from Champagne bottles and envy-inducing pad, to the tropical wallpaper and picture-perfect tub.

The setting at the Ikea store showed as if she was on a vacation.

She also left the Ikea store receipts in some of the photos so that her followers notice it and catch her social experiment. Despite dropping the hints, she easily managed to fool her Instagram followers.

The Youtube star later revealed in a video that she had a quick photoshoot in the model room of an Ikea store.

Tea isn’t the only thing I drink..

She went to add that she thought it would be funny to do a photoshoot in a little room and wanted to see how it would look like.

The queen has arrived #bali

Making confession on YouTube, Natalia said, "It's been said that life on the internet isn't always what it seems, especially in today's day and age".

She also said that the point of making this video was to check “if you can really fake it until you make it".

Natalia said that influencers usually try to portray that they are at a different location using photoshop and other tricks when they are not.

Speaking to Insider, the photographer said that Natalia was surprised that all of her followers believed that she was enjoying in Bali.

