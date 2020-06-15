How Acting Helped Sushant Singh Rajput 'Fulfill' His Dream of Becoming an Astronaut

Sushant Singh Rajput wished to reach for the stars.

On the big screen, Singh's career was studded with memorable performances in Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore.

Off-screen, Singh "time-travelled" through his Meade telescope which he used to visit the Saturn rings, Jupiter moons, and on the days of clear skies, even the Andromeda Galaxy. The latter also found a mention in his now-widely circulated 50 dreams to-do list.





Going Up the spiral. 🌪

Dream 30/50

Explore Andromeda through a powerful telescope. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/sAOIYHI62W

— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 4, 2019

On Sunday, the actor was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His sudden departure was condoled by his peers and fans and his death opened up the conversation around mental health and depression - something that is stigmatized in our society.

The mournful moment was also used by his followers to celebrate his fascination for astrophysics.



Some of #SushantSinghRajput ‘s Insta posts. These clearly illustrate his fascination for space science and physics. He was definitely different from other actors with a very high IQ. pic.twitter.com/vO5E1ijgxP — Shraddha Sethi (@ShraddhaSethi1) June 14, 2020



Remembering Singh, actor Manoj Bajpayee said, "What I automatically recall about Sushant is his how much interested he had about everything in life. He was always curious to learn about everything -- the unknown, space, about quantum physics, about acting, about filmmaking."

This was very well documented across his social media and Mumbai residence. In an interview with Asian Paints dated 2018, Singh took his fans on a tour of his apartment. His walls were complete with the iconic moon landing photograph, phases of the moon, space missions. The actor even got himself a uniform made during his visit to NASA. Caricatures of space shuttles decked on his table.

While his academic and engineering prowess cannot be discounted for, he reportedly secured All India Rank of 7 in Delhi College of Engineering Entrance Examination back in 2003, the actor dreamt of becoming an astronaut but later settled for acting.

"I always wanted to be an astronaut. Then I talked myself into becoming a pilot. Then I said, 'okay, engineer'. Then I was confused so I thought let's be an actor and be everything," he said during Asian Paints interview.

Singh also dreamed of helping kids learn space. His Instagram account, intentionally or otherwise, propelled that wish.



In one of his Insta posts, Singh also expressed his fascination in computer gaming and how he was learning codes.





His social media posts were "unorthodox" for a Bollywood actor but equally loved by his fans and followers.

In one of his Twitter posts, Singh also shared the "Pale Blue Dot", a photograph of Earth which was snapped by NASA's Voyager 1 back on February 14, 1990. Clicked at a distance of 6 billion kilometers from the sun, an image that would inspire American astronomer, scientist and science popularizer Carl Sagan's book title: Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space.

"Look again at that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us," Sagan famously wrote in his book.

"It’s humbling to think that all of human history has taken place on that wonderful pale blue, fragile dot," Singh captioned his tweet.





An image of the earth 🌍 taken from the probe Voyager 1 📡 as it was leaving the solar system from about 6 billion kilometres away. It’s humbling to think that all of human history has taken place on that wonderful pale blue, fragile dot.

Good morning. 💥❤️ pic.twitter.com/VKMD2Mq54X

— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 29, 2019

