GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund

While the continuous rains keep worsening the situation, prominent celebrities and politicians try to help better it.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund
While the continuous rains keep worsening the situation, prominent celebrities and politicians try to help better it.
Loading...
The flooding in Kerala has seen a lot of people come together to provide relief and temporary aid to the people affected.

After a brief lull, rains started lashing several parts of Kerala since Sunday morning, posing problems to relief work by multiple agencies in flood and landslide-hit regions.

As heavy floods continue to devastate Kerala, celebrities and politicians are urging people to do what they can to help those affected by the rain.

The Cheif Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, put out a tweet on Saturday with a distress relief fund asking people to contribute generously - to help better the situation.

Following this, several prominent celebrities took to Twitter and asked people to help contribute to the fund.









The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has donated Rs 10 lakh and Kamal Haasan donated Rs 25 lakh. Surya and Karthi have contributed a total of Rs 25 lakh.

This also saw fans, of some prominent actors following their suit and reaching out to help.







It also saw politicians visit Kerala to assess and help the situation.





Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who made an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged Kerala, said the Centre would stand by the state government and provide an immediate relief of Rs 100 crore to the state that has estimated its damages at Rs 8,316 crore.





 

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...