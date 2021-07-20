How Age Became Barrier for a 5-Year-Old Boy Who Climbed 14-feet Rope in 23 Seconds

We would have heard a famous saying that age is not a barrier to achievement but here, the only barrier for this 5-year-old Saaliavaganan’s achievement is his age. Vinoth Kumar and Karpagavalli’s second son Saaliavaganan is keenly interested in rope climbing. Last week, when Saaliavaganan’s parents, residents of Surakkulam village in Sivagangai district, took him out to swing under a tree, he was suddenly seen climbing up by holding the rope while swinging.

Out of surprise, Saaliavaganan’s parents noticed it and tied a 14 feet rope to a tree, and asked him to climb. Interestingly, he did some stretches before climbing the rope and attained the destination within a fraction of seconds. Meanwhile, it is also worth noting that according to the Indian Book of Records, a 5-year-old boy has set a record by climbing 20 feet in 60 seconds but Saaliavaganan has climbed a rope for 14 feet in 23 seconds. Apparently, many are praising the boy’s attempt.

However, Saaliavaganan’s parents sought to exhibit his talent to the world. As they approached Sivagangai District Training Center to request training for their 5-year-old son, the District Training Center ignored the request as training is supposed to be given only to those above 14 years of age. Parents of Saaliavaganan made a request that their son is interested in rope climbing at the age of five itself and if he receives proper training, he will surely reach heights in the near future.

However, the question lies, will he be neglected owing to age or will he be given age-appropriate model training and encouraged to become an achiever in the future?

(with inputs from Chidambaram)

