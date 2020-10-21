How an American Dad is Smashing Gender Stereotypes by Donning Skirts and Heels to Work Daily

With gender norms finally breaking in many parts of the world, some are also trying to break the compartmentalisation of clothes based on gender.

An American robotic engineer based in Germany wears heels and skirts to work most days, smashing gender stereotypes daily.

Mark Bryan who has three children says that he dresses the way he does because he can dress this way and likes to be different, reported Bored Panda.

He said, “I have always admired the women that wore tight skirts and heels. Not sexually, but the power they presented.” He added that he does not dress to be sexual and for him, clothes have no gender.

Although Mark also said that he prefers a ‘masculine’ look above the waist but he called his look below the waist — wearing skirts and heels — non-gendered. He does not prefer to wear dresses as they fail to give him the masculine look above the waist. Pencil heels and stilettos are Mark’s preferred footwear.

Upon asking what inspires him to wear these clothes, Mark said that there are many colours of skirts to wear, unlike pants where the options are limited to ‘black, grey, navy and brown.’

The robotics engineer has been married for 11 years and has a wife who supports his choices. “My wife often makes suggestions on what I should wear,” he shared.

He also believes that having the strength to wear clothes that are considered unconventional for a man has increased his confidence to handle work pressure better.

Talking about the reaction of people on his appearance, Mark said that women between the ages 30 to 40 compliment him while men comment or question. He started wearing skirts and heels to work five years ago but his experience with high heels goes back to his college days.

Along with his former girlfriend, he used to wear heels and that is how he learned to become comfortable in walking wearing them.

Mark suggests that men who want to wear skirts and heels should not be afraid of people’s comments. He urges them to show confidence and then people wouldn’t bother them.