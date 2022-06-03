How an Email Error Flooded US TV Station With Bizarre Snack Requests

A US TV station was flooded with requests for snacks after an employee in the company ‘accidentally’ emailed all the newsrooms nationwide about their snack inventory. Journalist David Hodges of North Carolina-based TV station WBTV shared the hilarious incident on Twitter. He revealed that now his account has been flooded with emails, from news offices across America, demanding a portion of the snacks for themselves.

“Someone in our company accidentally emailed every newsroom NATIONWIDE saying they had Little Debbie snacks in the kitchen,” Hodges tweeted, further sharing that every station is now asking for a chunk of the snacks, therefore, his email won’t stop pinging.

In another tweet, the journalist mentioned that in the replies he saw, there were “not enough mentions of star cakes and zebra cakes in the replies.” Addressing the people who didn’t get the email, the journalist wrote, “It was literally sent to an address called all newsrooms. So that’s on you.”

Reacting to the post, several journalists from across the country, expressed disappointment over not receiving the said mail. However, a couple of them confirmed that they did receive the snack inventory mail. “Why didn’t I get it? truly disappointed,” a journalist tweeted, while another apologised for responding to the mail.

In addition to the emails, some people replied to Hodges on Twitter, asking for some Little Debbie snacks.

A few users even suggested Hodges a couple of ways to tackle the flow of emails. “Tell them they are all gone. Then send them a dog biscuit,” a user tweeted.

