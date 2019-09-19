How an Umbrella Became a Viral Meme by Blocking an Office Door for Two Days

In a bizarre incident, an umbrella prevented four employees using a WeWork office space from entering work on Monday.

The umbrella had been left behind by an employee on Friday. On Monday, when he and three other colleagues reached the office, they found the door jammed from the inside by a black umbrella.

An image of the hilarious incident was shared on Twitter.

My friend’s entire company is locked out of their WeWork office because an umbrella fell, jamming the door. No one can figure it out. It’s been like this for 2 days. pic.twitter.com/ggaUkgYRFR — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) September 17, 2019

WeShare is a start-up that allows individuals and companies to rent office spaces. When the employees could not manage to get the jammed door to move on their own, they tried getting in touch with WeWork's management to get the problem fixed but at first, even they could not help.

As the umbrella metamorphosed into a meme, people on the internet also chimed in. Many suggested breaking the glass door down while others suggested slipping things through the crack under the door or slipping in a wire to move the umbrella away from the door.

When all you have is s hammer everything looks like a glass we work partition — Erin the Reply Bi 🔥⬇️🍎🐝 (@holycity15) September 18, 2019

get a reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaally long thin piece of metal like an unwound coat hanger, ram the umberella as hard as you dare, then snake the metal through hook fisrt, inches at a time, keepign it pressed against the inside of the door (this will progressively un-bend what u push) — Slender Skeptic (@SlenderSkeptic) September 18, 2019

Isn’t that a fire code violation to have only one in/out door? — Bowiegrrl (@Bowiegrrl1) September 17, 2019

2 days? Is everyone that works there completely incompetent? None of you can operate a wire or slim jim? No millennial there capable of looking up a locksmith on their fancy phones? I would fire every one of you if I owned this buisinuss...wtf — Massv (@Massvwatches) September 17, 2019

What if it rains?? Dude cant get to his umbrella — Amateur poker log (@petespokerstats) September 18, 2019

Rather than provide solutions (the thread does enough of that), I'll say thank you for a funny tweet. Two days. Must be a company run by men. — Paula Doubleday (@MsDayTwo) September 17, 2019

Wow, what an incredible market-moving tweet. pic.twitter.com/FACTZGeh52 — Colin Wilhelm (@colinwilhelm) September 17, 2019

Clearly none of the people in this thread have broken into anything. This is a 40 second problem tops. — Vlatko Babić (@sdeslav) September 17, 2019

However, Neeraj Agrawal, who posted the image, insisted that none of the suggested hacks worked.

Let’s address some common suggestions: Take the door off: it comes off from the inside Go through the drop ceiling: there is no drop ceiling Slip something through the crack: there is no crack Use a magnet: the umbrella is non-ferrous. I just tested it with a magnet — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) September 18, 2019

Let’s address some common suggestions: Take the door off: it comes off from the inside Go through the drop ceiling: there is no drop ceiling Slip something through the crack: there is no crack Use a magnet: the umbrella is non-ferrous. I just tested it with a magnet — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) September 18, 2019

“I would just smash the glass like a man” pic.twitter.com/fScXJU2sIE — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) September 18, 2019

The umbrella became so hot a meme that WeWork probably took notice. In the night, work men came and drilled a hole on the roof of the space to insert a wire. It was a simple solution.

As for the four locked-out employees, they simply moved their office to another room in the WeWork building. "I think that most people don’t have the good sense to know how much breaking the glass would be a mess and a danger. If my dog was trapped in there, or a child, I would have broken it," Mike Pontichelly, the deserter of the culprit umbrella, told Vice.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.