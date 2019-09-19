Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

How an Umbrella Became a Viral Meme by Blocking an Office Door for Two Days

The umbrella had been left behind in the morning by an employee at a rented WeWork office space of Friday.

News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
How an Umbrella Became a Viral Meme by Blocking an Office Door for Two Days
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

In a bizarre incident, an umbrella prevented four employees using a WeWork office space from entering work on Monday.

The umbrella had been left behind by an employee on Friday. On Monday, when he and three other colleagues reached the office, they found the door jammed from the inside by a black umbrella.

An image of the hilarious incident was shared on Twitter.

WeShare is a start-up that allows individuals and companies to rent office spaces. When the employees could not manage to get the jammed door to move on their own, they tried getting in touch with WeWork's management to get the problem fixed but at first, even they could not help.

As the umbrella metamorphosed into a meme, people on the internet also chimed in. Many suggested breaking the glass door down while others suggested slipping things through the crack under the door or slipping in a wire to move the umbrella away from the door.

However, Neeraj Agrawal, who posted the image, insisted that none of the suggested hacks worked.

The umbrella became so hot a meme that WeWork probably took notice. In the night, work men came and drilled a hole on the roof of the space to insert a wire. It was a simple solution.

As for the four locked-out employees, they simply moved their office to another room in the WeWork building. "I think that most people don’t have the good sense to know how much breaking the glass would be a mess and a danger. If my dog was trapped in there, or a child, I would have broken it," Mike Pontichelly, the deserter of the culprit umbrella, told Vice.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram