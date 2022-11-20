How Angry Taylor Swift Fans are 'Organising' to Take Down Ticketmaster

Angry Taylor Swift fans who could not get tickets to her newly-announced Eras tour mobilised to the extent that they are being said to help ‘take down’ Ticketmaster, where they wrestled against outages and long wait times to score tickets. The U.S. Justice Department is conducting an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation, CBS news reported. Swift herself voiced her discontent in an Instagram story, writing, “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them… We asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could." She, however, did not name Ticketmaster in the story.

Ticketmaster has since apologised to Swift and her fans.

We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans - especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened: https://t.co/1Gn4kRIvq8— Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 19, 2022

Swifties, however, are “organising to break up Ticketmaster".

🚨 SWIFTIES 🚨We're organizing to break up Ticketmaster. NOW is our best chance to make a difference through collective action! Sign up to stay informed and get involved here ↓ https://t.co/wAYqV1649M #TSxCapitalOne #TSTheErasTour #TSmidnighTS — Stephanie Aly (@the_swiftiest) November 16, 2022

More than 40,000 people have sent letters urging the Department of Justice to investigate Ticketmaster and move to break them up.Join the movement here. https://t.co/D0eJPYPoXo — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) November 18, 2022

Swifties being radicalized against monopolies and getting ready to do some anti-trust lobbying good luck ticketmaster— Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) November 15, 2022

“The swifties broke Ticketmaster!” “Taylor broke Ticketmaster!!” No. Ticketmaster broke Ticketmaster. They didn’t prepare for the millions of people that THEY THEMSELVES sent codes to.— kins (taylor’s version)🕛 (@champagnepeaks) November 16, 2022

swifties: we wanted it comfortable ticketmaster: I wanted that PAIN!— quinny quinn quinn (@lostintay) November 14, 2022

This proves once again that Swifties, historically undermined, are not a group anyone should decide to anger.

