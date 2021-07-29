'How Are You Feeling?' Parle-G's Post Asking about People's Well-being Wins Hearts

Internet is a wholesome place that can leave people with bright smiles on their faces. It is filled with feel-good content, including pictures and videos, that leave you feeling good. As mental health is taking a front seat in discussions happening in our personal and professional lives, many brands are also gearing up to bring the topic to mainstream and not be considered taboo. One such effort by an all-time famous Indian biscuit brand is winning hearts online for checking up on its customers. We are talking about Parle-G, India’s favourite milk biscuits since childhood, that recently shared a doodle on their official Instagram and Twitter accounts with a cheeky text.

The picture shows a Parle-G biscuit holding a telescope with red background that reads, “Zoom in for a Genius fact!’"As one zooms in, you can read the text, “You’re doing great so be proud of yourself," written on the biscuit. In the caption of the post, it was written that they really just wanted to make their viewers smile and asked how they were feeling today. It urged them to share their feelings in the comments. Several hashtags like #SelfLove, #SelfCare and #MentalHealth were also included in the caption.

Shared on July 27, the picture has received multiple heart-warming responses from impressed citizens. If this left you with a smile on your face, you are not the only one, as many shared their feelings in the comment section and the post gathered more than 15,000 likes. One of the users shared that she felt a little confused about where everyone is headed, but it was good to know that some people are improving in the process. A second response read that the post made their day. They added that they were feeling glum since morning and thanked Parle-G for the reassurance.

A third user wrote that having Tea with Parle-G is an emotion, while another wrote that it brought a smile to their face. A gratified user thanked the company for asking how they were and returned the gesture.

