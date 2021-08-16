How Banksy's Team Used Diversion Tactics To Allow Artist Create His Graffiti

England-based street artist, who goes by the name Banksy, is renowned for his artwork that often includes political and social issues. The artist recently left a mark on a miniature village model. According to reports, the artist from Bristol signed a miniature stable at Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on August 6. BBC reports that since the graffiti was spotted at Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, the tiny shack has been taken off site for protection. However, the report mentions that the owner of the miniature village model says Banksy’s team has requested it to be placed on show for the public, which he will honour.

The graffiti that reads, “Go big or go home,” is one of the ten artworks left by the artist in Norfolk and Suffolk during his Great British Spraycation. Owner of the miniature village model Frank Newsome told the website that he was in a “state of shock” after he realised that Banksy’s graffiti made its appearance on his model. Initially, Newsome was convinced that the graffiti was not genuine.

Banksy’s artwork is known to sell for millions of pounds. With this knowledge in mind, Newsome is now more worried about the protection of the graffiti made by Banksy. The report mentions that Newsome revealed how Banksy’s team used diversion tactics for the artist to create the graffiti on the model village. Newsome mentioned that one lady indulged an employee in conversation and asked to see the model repair room, while some other people set up a drone inside the area where the model was installed, and got the staff engaged as they asked them to take it down.

Last weekend, Banksy shared an Instagram post titled, “A Great British Spraycation.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CShWMUwFKkI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The video, which was a little over three minutes, gave a glimpse of the ten artworks that Banksy has created in the coastal region of the country. The video also showed Banksy in the process of creating the art work — some at night while some in broad daylight.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here