How Bobby Deol Played Cupid For 55-year-old Pakistani Man And His 18-year-old Wife

In a world full of uncertainty and upheaval, we sometimes come across real-life love stories that appear straight out of Bollywood. In recent days, one such love story has grabbed the headlines in Pakistan. Recently, famous YouTuber Syed Basit Ali interviewed a couple who shared their rather peculiar love story. In the interview, 55-year-old Farooq Ahmed revealed that he married 18-year-old Muskan after falling in love with her. Moreover, Bollywood songs played a big part in bringing them closer.

Farooq, who is obsessed with music, lives across the street from Muskan, who is a gifted singer. Soon, Farooq started taking an interest in Muskan’s singing. Subsequently, he began visiting her house and Muskan also started liking him.

A few meetings later, Muskan started dropping hints for him by singing the song Na Milo Humse Zyada from Bobby Deol’s film Badal.

The couple revealed that Muskan fell for him first and soon Farooq also developed feelings for her. Farooq and Muskan continued their Bollywood Antakshari for quite some time until she asked him out.

Farooq also confessed his love for her and the two went on to have a love marriage. The couple further said that their friends and family members did not accept their relationship. However, they have mutually decided to stay together despite the social stigma.

This is not the first time such heartwarming love story has surfaced from Pakistan. A few months ago, a landlady and her servant got married in the capital city of Islamabad. The couple even compared themselves to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

