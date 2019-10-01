How #BoycottMalaysia Led to a Twitter War Between Indians and Malaysians

It's not unusual for a hashtag that's often filled with hate to trend on Twitter. What is unusual about this particular hashtag-- #BoycottMalaysia-- is that it has managed to divide two countries that are somewhat unlikely enemies.

While #BoycottMalaysia started trending on Twitter, no one could figure out what exactly happened-- Do Indians want to boycott Malaysia? Or do Malaysians want Indians to boycott their country? Well, both.

The story of this hashtag is quite confusing.

A speech by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly irked a few Indians. In his speech, the Malaysian PM raised the issue of Kashmir along with Turkey and China. His remarks accusing India of “invading and occupying the country” of Jammu and Kashmir have not particularly gone down well for many Indians, who have supported the abrogation of Article 370.

In his speech, the Malaysian PM had said, "Now, despite the UN resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, the country has been invaded and occupied". He further urged India to "work with Pakistan to resolve this problem."

One of his tweets added fury to the fire. He said, "The helplessness of the world in stopping atrocities inflicted on the Rohingyas in Myanmar had reduced the regard for the resolution of the UN. Now, despite UN resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, the country has been invaded and occupied."

His statements outraged several Indians, who took to Twitter to express resentment against his observation on the Kashmir issue.

Goodbye #malaysia - never had great memories of you, looks like I never will! #boycottmalaysia https://t.co/6UtqZ6VQre — Vin Sinners (@vinsinners) September 29, 2019

If you love & support your country, start tweeting the hashtag: #BoycottMalaysia EXPOSE MALAYSIA. pic.twitter.com/0wu6UYzARF — Voice of Assam (@VoiceOfAxom) September 29, 2019

Malaysia's has planned to get ONE MILLION Indian Tourists by 2020. If Indians take it upon themselves to go anywhere else but to Malaysia, the country would be on it's knees! People need to appeal to Tour Operators to discourage tourists from choosing Malaysia. #BoycottMalaysia — Deepak (@DeepakJ2015) September 29, 2019

Dear @narendramodi ji, don't be under pressure by few inconsequential nations. Stick to your decision and we, ALL us patriotic Indians will stand by you and with you. #KashmirHumaaraHai #BoycottMalaysia #BoycottTurkey — Gita S. Kapoor (@GitaSKapoor) September 30, 2019

Simply #BoycottMalaysia. If it isn’t urgent, don’t travel there. Avoid trade. With this bigoted and uninformed man heading it, it is a hostile State. https://t.co/W6ikikobDT — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) September 29, 2019

Now, this is where the story takes a turn. In a quick comeback, Malaysians urged the angry Indian nationalists to go ahead and #BoycottMalaysia.

First of all, y’all not even welcomed in Malaysia we don’t even care about your products because your country is unhygienic. You better take care of your country first #BoycottMalaysia — icy (@flwralice) October 1, 2019

An Indian people are aggressively voicing their boycott to visit Malaysia, but they forget their people were living at the street in Malaysia without any intereference! You leave some shit here, we don't mind but please be cautious not to mention religion #BoycottMalaysia — Sam Yong (@SamFrazad) September 30, 2019

Malaysians replying to #BoycottMalaysia please use your brain and not emotion. Hate cannot drive out hate. Show them that we are the kinds of people who have toilets. To Indians, what happens in Jammu and Kashmir is a humanitarian crisis. Shows now you are all heartless. — Azfar (@azfrrr) October 1, 2019

Speaking the truth caused #BoycottMalaysia? What's happening in Kashmir is a massive humanitarian crisis. If India is sincere @narendramodi @PMOIndia could've ran a referendum about whether Kashmir wanted to join India like Msia did in Sabah & Sarawak. Peaceful w/o violence. https://t.co/AwyNNgtYrb — #EndChildMarriage - Azira (@ladymissazira) October 1, 2019

The hashtag is still trending, with more and more hatred every minute.

