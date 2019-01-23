LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
5-min read

How 'Captain' Dhoni Instructed Kuldeep Yadav to Plot Trent Boult's Wicket

Cricket fans, who took notice of the stump-mic recording and Dhoni's tactics, praised him for reading batsman's mind.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
Image credits: @manyo_rajput / Twitter
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a cricket genius and fans on Twitter have come out to praise the former Indian skipper whose experience and 'captaincy' skills cost New Zealand their last wicket in Trent Boult.

Kiwis, who won the toss on Wednesday, decided to bat first against India in the first ODI at McLean Park in Napier. Pacer Mohammed Shami provided the earlier dents, sending both the openers cheaply in quick succession. Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, demolished the batting line-up, taking a combined 6 wickets to reduce the hosts for a paltry score of 157.

But before the New Zealanders were bowled out, Dhoni along with Kuldeep Yadav devised a plan to get rid of their tail-ender Trent Boult

Knowing exactly what shot Boult would go after on Yadav's delivery, Dhoni instructed the spinner to set up the last wicket for him.

"Ye aankh band kar ke rokega. Udhar se daal sakta hai. Idhar se andar nahi aayega. Tere upar hai (He will block the ball blindly, you should ball round the wicket near stumps but it's upto you)," Dhoni quipped from behind the stumps. Taking his advice, Yadav bowled the googly from around the wicket and Boult tried to defend and edged the ball to Rohit Sharma, who was stationed at the first slip.

And just like that, Boult was dismissed.

Here's the video:




Cricket fans, who took notice of the stump-mic recording and Dhoni's tactics, praised him for using his 'captain' brain and experience to read the batsman's mind




















































In response, India looks solid at 41/0 with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.

At the time of writing this, India needs 117 in 41 overs to win.

Follow the live updates here.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

