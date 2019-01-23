How 'Captain' Dhoni Instructed Kuldeep Yadav to Plot Trent Boult's Wicket
Cricket fans, who took notice of the stump-mic recording and Dhoni's tactics, praised him for reading batsman's mind.
Image credits: @manyo_rajput / Twitter
Kiwis, who won the toss on Wednesday, decided to bat first against India in the first ODI at McLean Park in Napier. Pacer Mohammed Shami provided the earlier dents, sending both the openers cheaply in quick succession. Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, demolished the batting line-up, taking a combined 6 wickets to reduce the hosts for a paltry score of 157.
But before the New Zealanders were bowled out, Dhoni along with Kuldeep Yadav devised a plan to get rid of their tail-ender Trent Boult
Knowing exactly what shot Boult would go after on Yadav's delivery, Dhoni instructed the spinner to set up the last wicket for him.
"Ye aankh band kar ke rokega. Udhar se daal sakta hai. Idhar se andar nahi aayega. Tere upar hai (He will block the ball blindly, you should ball round the wicket near stumps but it's upto you)," Dhoni quipped from behind the stumps. Taking his advice, Yadav bowled the googly from around the wicket and Boult tried to defend and edged the ball to Rohit Sharma, who was stationed at the first slip.
And just like that, Boult was dismissed.
Here's the video:
@msdhoni literally dictated that last wicket step by step before it happened. #NZvIND #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/QwPyuE1mEv— Venkat Iyer (@Vencuts) January 23, 2019
Cricket fans, who took notice of the stump-mic recording and Dhoni's tactics, praised him for using his 'captain' brain and experience to read the batsman's mind
#IndVsNZ | Dhoni to Kuldeep about Boult who was about to take strike:— Rohit Vats (@nawabjha) January 23, 2019
Ye aankh band kar ke rokega. Tu bahar daal sakta hai.
Boult did exactly that and got out.
Dhoni is still one of the best brains in the game. #Dhoni #KuldeepYadav
Dhoni asked kuldeep to come and bowl from different side, and and and it’s a wicket. @msdhoni at its best. Well bowled india. #INDvsNZ @cricbuzz @BCCI— Shubh Chaudhary (@Shubh191193) January 23, 2019
What a wicket that was. @msdhoni telling @imkuldeep18 to change his side and kuldeep followed the same. Who else do you think was like Dhoni if you look back in cricket history.#NZvIND#MSDhoni @StarSportsIndia #AskStar— Jugnoo (@idkjohnsnow) January 23, 2019
Another Master piece from Dhoni— Rahul Bagul (@RahulBagul1992) January 23, 2019
Dhoni to kuldeep last over
Dhoni :- Rokhega...yeh aankh band kar ke rokhega dusre side se daal sakta hai
Kuldeep bowls from other side and boult caught at 1at Slip by Rohit
Dhoni blessing for Indian team♥️♥️#NZvIND #TeamIndia #Dhoni
"Yeh aank band karke rokega. Dusra waala daal sakta hai isko." MS Dhoni from behind the stumps reads Boult, suggests Kuldeep to bowl a googly. Kuldeep obliges and Rohit takes a simple catch at first slip.— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 23, 2019
NZ have been bowled out for 157. #CricketMeriJaan #NZvIND
Dhoni to Kuldeep: Yeh aankh band kar ke rokega, idhar se daal sakta hai..— Chakshu Arora (@chakshuarora) January 23, 2019
Kuldeep comes over the wicket and gets rid of Boult..#Dhoni would have about 150+ wickets from behind the stumps, only with his understanding of the game. #Genius#INDvNZ @BCCI @StarSportsIndia
Just Dhoni Things In 1st Odi— MaनYO (@manyo_rajput) January 23, 2019
Guiding To Kuldeep Yadav#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/mpr3MrOdNj
#NZvInd #Dhoni— deepakulkarni (@deepakulkarni) January 23, 2019
That moment when you hear Dhoni tell Kuldeep to go round the wicket and when Kuldeep does, you know exactly what will happen! Dhoni the mind reader, and this is also one reason we need him at the ICC World Cup, 2019 in England and Wales.
37.6 Boult comes on strike and Dhoni shouts to Kuldeep “Ye aankh band karke rokega.. around the stumps daalo, stumps ko lagne ka chance rahega”. Kuldeep does that and forces the edge of Boult’s bat. Kully shocks, Dhoni rocks. Absolute masterclass behind the wickets. #NZvIND— Chaitanya Somavajhala (@ChaitanSrk) January 23, 2019
Dhoni's instructions to the spinners from behind the stumps are a masterclass in reading batsmen. "Yeh aankh bandh karke rokega." Tells Kuldeep to come round the stumps and full. Bang goes the last wicket. #NZvIND— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) January 23, 2019
Dhoni : yeh aankh bandh kar ke rokega, idhar (over the wicket) se daal sakta hai— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 23, 2019
Kuldeep *comes over the wicket and gets the wicket*
How wonderfully @msdhoni set up the last wicket for Kuldeep if you heard his instructions to the bowler! Terrific performance by India, terribly disappointing by New Zealand: dented by Shami, demolished by the spinners. Should be an easy chase— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 23, 2019
37.5 over, Boult on strike..— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) January 23, 2019
Kuldeep's last ball of the 10 over Quota.
Dhoni behind the stumps,
"Yeh aank band karke rokega. Dusra waala daal sakta hai isko."
& Kuldeep bowls..
Boult tries to block the ball gets an edge & Rohit does the rest at Slips!#NZvIND #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/DFO59PfgYh
37.6 Dhoni to Kuldeep - 'He will block the ball blindly you should ball round the wicket near stumps'— DHONIsm™ (@DHONIism) January 23, 2019
Kuldeep bowled the same and he got the wicket of Trent Boult.
Kuldeep Shocks
MSD Rocks #NZvIND
Dhoni to Kuldeep: Yeh Aankh baand krke rokega,idhar se daal sakta hain.— Sudip Lodh (@lodh979) January 23, 2019
Kuldeep comes over the wicket and takes the wicket#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Gll3HKjMaL
Yoo msd #dhoni-kuldeep pic.twitter.com/XB5r1GjUeS— Sakshi mundra (@Sakshimundra4) January 23, 2019
#Dhoni showed why he is considered most intelligent cricketer. Watch the last of #Newzealand innings, his advice to #kuldeepyadav.— Opinion_Guru (@OpinionGuruu) January 23, 2019
"Aankh bandh karke rokega, around the wicket daal".#NZvIND #INDvNZ #AskStar
In response, India looks solid at 41/0 with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.
At the time of writing this, India needs 117 in 41 overs to win.
Follow the live updates here.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar on Hardik Pandya Controversy: I Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show
- Shahid Kapoor Gets Candid About His Marriage to Mira in New Interview, Admits He is a 'Cradle-snatcher'
- Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction After Photographer Confuses Her with Sara Ali Khan
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR Receives 12,000 Bookings Prior to Launch
- Google to Verify Political Ads in India Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s