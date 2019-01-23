How 'Captain' Dhoni Instructed Kuldeep Yadav to Plot Trent Boult's Wicket

#IndVsNZ | Dhoni to Kuldeep about Boult who was about to take strike:



Ye aankh band kar ke rokega. Tu bahar daal sakta hai.



Boult did exactly that and got out.



Dhoni is still one of the best brains in the game. #Dhoni #KuldeepYadav — Rohit Vats (@nawabjha) January 23, 2019

Dhoni asked kuldeep to come and bowl from different side, and and and it’s a wicket. @msdhoni at its best. Well bowled india. #INDvsNZ @cricbuzz @BCCI — Shubh Chaudhary (@Shubh191193) January 23, 2019

What a wicket that was. @msdhoni telling @imkuldeep18 to change his side and kuldeep followed the same. Who else do you think was like Dhoni if you look back in cricket history.#NZvIND#MSDhoni @StarSportsIndia #AskStar — Jugnoo (@idkjohnsnow) January 23, 2019

Another Master piece from Dhoni

Dhoni to kuldeep last over

Dhoni :- Rokhega...yeh aankh band kar ke rokhega dusre side se daal sakta hai

Kuldeep bowls from other side and boult caught at 1at Slip by Rohit

Dhoni blessing for Indian team♥️♥️#NZvIND #TeamIndia #Dhoni — Rahul Bagul (@RahulBagul1992) January 23, 2019

"Yeh aank band karke rokega. Dusra waala daal sakta hai isko." MS Dhoni from behind the stumps reads Boult, suggests Kuldeep to bowl a googly. Kuldeep obliges and Rohit takes a simple catch at first slip.



NZ have been bowled out for 157. #CricketMeriJaan #NZvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 23, 2019

Dhoni to Kuldeep: Yeh aankh band kar ke rokega, idhar se daal sakta hai..

Kuldeep comes over the wicket and gets rid of Boult..#Dhoni would have about 150+ wickets from behind the stumps, only with his understanding of the game. #Genius#INDvNZ @BCCI @StarSportsIndia — Chakshu Arora (@chakshuarora) January 23, 2019

Just Dhoni Things In 1st Odi

Guiding To Kuldeep Yadav#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/mpr3MrOdNj — MaनYO (@manyo_rajput) January 23, 2019

#NZvInd #Dhoni



That moment when you hear Dhoni tell Kuldeep to go round the wicket and when Kuldeep does, you know exactly what will happen! Dhoni the mind reader, and this is also one reason we need him at the ICC World Cup, 2019 in England and Wales. — deepakulkarni (@deepakulkarni) January 23, 2019

37.6 Boult comes on strike and Dhoni shouts to Kuldeep “Ye aankh band karke rokega.. around the stumps daalo, stumps ko lagne ka chance rahega”. Kuldeep does that and forces the edge of Boult’s bat. Kully shocks, Dhoni rocks. Absolute masterclass behind the wickets. #NZvIND — Chaitanya Somavajhala (@ChaitanSrk) January 23, 2019

Dhoni's instructions to the spinners from behind the stumps are a masterclass in reading batsmen. "Yeh aankh bandh karke rokega." Tells Kuldeep to come round the stumps and full. Bang goes the last wicket. #NZvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) January 23, 2019

Dhoni : yeh aankh bandh kar ke rokega, idhar (over the wicket) se daal sakta hai



Kuldeep *comes over the wicket and gets the wicket* — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 23, 2019

How wonderfully @msdhoni set up the last wicket for Kuldeep if you heard his instructions to the bowler! Terrific performance by India, terribly disappointing by New Zealand: dented by Shami, demolished by the spinners. Should be an easy chase — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 23, 2019

37.5 over, Boult on strike..

Kuldeep's last ball of the 10 over Quota.



Dhoni behind the stumps,

"Yeh aank band karke rokega. Dusra waala daal sakta hai isko."

& Kuldeep bowls..

Boult tries to block the ball gets an edge & Rohit does the rest at Slips!#NZvIND #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/DFO59PfgYh — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) January 23, 2019

37.6 Dhoni to Kuldeep - 'He will block the ball blindly you should ball round the wicket near stumps'



Kuldeep bowled the same and he got the wicket of Trent Boult.



Kuldeep Shocks

MSD Rocks #NZvIND — DHONIsm™ (@DHONIism) January 23, 2019

Dhoni to Kuldeep: Yeh Aankh baand krke rokega,idhar se daal sakta hain.



Kuldeep comes over the wicket and takes the wicket#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Gll3HKjMaL — Sudip Lodh (@lodh979) January 23, 2019