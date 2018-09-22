English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How 'Captain' Mahendra Singh Dhoni Plotted the Wicket of Shakib Al Hasan at the Asia Cup
Dhoni, you beauty.
Image credits: Hotstar
"Dhoni has given up on captaincy. But captaincy hasn't given up on Dhoni."
Cricket fans on Twitter have come out to praise the former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni whose experience and captain brains cost Bangladesh a crucial wicket in Shakib Al Hasan.
Ravindra Jadeja, made a dream comeback in Team India after staying away for more than a year, as he bowled a lethal spell of 4/29 in his 10 overs.
Jadeja, however, looked rusty at the beginning of his first over - bowling a no-ball, a dead ball (India had an extra fielder in the circle) and consuming two boundaries.
Taking charge of the situation, Dhoni adviced the stand-in captain Rohit Sharma to move Shikhar Dhawan from slip to square leg.
The advice worked. On the third delivery of Jadeja's first over, disaster struck for Bangladesh. Shakib got carried away and gave a sitter to Dhawan who was stationed there by Dhoni.
Noticing that Dhoni's advice got them a wicket, Twitter came out in praise of the former Team India captain.
After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first. The decision proved right as Jadeja's 4 wickets and pacers Bumrah and Bhuvi chipping in with 3 each, restricted Bangladesh to a paltry total.
The only saving grace for Bangladesh was the 66-run stand for the 8th wicket between Mehidy Hasan Miraz (42) and captain Mashrafe Mortaza (26) before the team was all out in 49.1 overs for 173.
India responded well with captain Sharma (83) hitting his second half-century of the tournament. With Dhawan (40) and Dhoni (33) contributing with the bat, India cruised to the victory, winning by 7 wickets and with 13.4 overs to spare.
This is India's third consecutive victory in the Asia Cup and the Men in Blue will meet Pakistan again on what we believe will be a cracker of a Sunday.
You can watch Dhoni plotting Shakib's wicket here.
September 21, 2018
September 21, 2018
Reading batsman's brain from behind the stumps! Thala Mastermind! #WhistlePodu #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/2eK1ZBsKNf— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 21, 2018
Dhoni has given up on captaincy. But captaincy hasn't given up on Dhoni. #INDvBAN— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 21, 2018
Why Dhoni is the called best captain ?— Kutty (@its_kutty) September 21, 2018
#AsiaCup2018 #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/G8EOazjhPe
Dhoni has given up on captaincy.— DHONIsm™ 💙 (@DHONIism) September 21, 2018
But captaincy hasn't given up on Dhoni. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/GUCDickDif
Khoon me tere captaincy , captaincy me tera khoon . ~ Dhoni #INDvBAN— Hunट₹₹ ♂ (@nickhunterr) September 21, 2018
CAPTAINCY TO DHONI : #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/B3TjBiVsya— A D I (@DaantTodDunga) September 21, 2018
Once a Leader, Always the Leader!— MS Dhoni Fans #Dhoni (@msdfansofficial) September 21, 2018
MS Dhoni's prowess about the game is unparalleled. One more fine example of his ability to read the game shown today!
@msdhoni & @ImRo45
#INDvBAN
#AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/hDkUIVGM6w
