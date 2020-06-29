BUZZ

How Cool, My Lord: CJI Justice Bobde on a Harley Davidson Has Set Indians' Hearts Racing

The Chief Justice of India was spotted in Nagpur expressing his love for high-end bikes as a picture of him on a Harley Davidson went viral. But the question that many had: Where's the mask, Justice Bobde?

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
Sharad Arvind Bobde is currently the 47th and the current Chief Justice of India.

Bobde has a great track record for his career and has worked on several key judgements: He was part of the five-judge constitution bench which heard and delivered the judgment dated November 9, 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

He also also part of the three-judge bench which in 2016, suspended the sale of firecrackers in the National Capital Region, as a reaction to the extreme pollution around Diwali.

Bobde has also played a key role within the Supreme Court — as the head of the committee to hear sexual harassment allegations against CJI Gogoi, and as the person who brokered peace between previous CJI Dipak Misra and the four senior judges who held a press conference against how the court was functioning under him.

Now, however the judge has been charged with something himself: Being criminally cool. The senior-most judge of the apex court was spotted in Nagpur expressing his love for high-end bikes as a picture of him on a Harley Davidson went viral.




The picture soon won over desi Netizen's respect.









Bobde had in an earlier interview before his appointment mentioned to the press his love for two-wheelers. "I like to ride bikes. I used to have a Bullet," Bobde said when queried about his special interest and preferred motorcycle brand.

In 2019, Bobde had met with an accident while test-riding a motorcycle, which has been learnt to be a high-end Harley Davidson bike. He fell off the bike and fractured his ankle. The accident kept him away from court duties as well as the Supreme Court Collegium meetings.

Bobde had also expressed his love for Che Guevara's movie, The Motorcycle Diaries.

