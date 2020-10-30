'How Dare You?': Smriti Irani Shares Hilarious Post on Instagram after Testing Positive for Covid-19

Day after Union Minister Smriti Irani tested positive for coronavirus infection, she decided to cheer up the mood with a hilarious post on social media. She followed up her health announcement with a meme that saw many lauding her spirit.

The quote posted on Instagram is about the body ‘deciding’ to be sick. The post is relatable with a message that assures she will fight back the virus infection. “I’m so offended when my body decides to be sick. Like I gave you a vegetable last week. How dare you?” reads the text in the meme.

The minister for Women and Child Development, known for her witty posts on social media, captioned it aptly, saying, “Just when I started having my veggies… have #covid will fight back.”

Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Karishma Tanna, Madira Bedi, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, among other colleagues from the industry, replied to the post with ‘get well soon’ messages.

The 44-year-old MP of Amethi took to her official social media handle to reveal that she has been detected COVID-19 positive.

Taking to Twitter, on October 28, Irani wrote, “It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple – I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.”

Irani, in the last few days, had been actively seeking votes for the National Democratic Alliance government, campaigning for the Bihar elections. A number of prominent political figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari have tested positive for the coronavirus and have already recovered. Shripad Yesso Naik, Prahlad Singh Patel and Ramdas Athawale are among other ministers who were infected by the virus.