How Deep is Your Love: Man Takes His Relationship to Next Level, Proposes to Girlfriend Underwater

A man based out of Virginia proposed to his girlfriend of 10 years underwater in the Caribbean Sea. Ethan Studenic had been planning this day for five long years.

He had put a ring inside a shell to ensure that the surprise does not get revealed to his girlfriend Morgan Whittaker, who said yes to the proposal.

As per a report published in Metro News, Ethan pretended as if he was picking up something from the ocean floor before popping out the ring and proposing. The ring was kept hidden in a case made out of two seashells.

The incident took place when the couple went for scuba diving in Bonaire’s Caribbean island along with four friends. All friends were carrying cameras and had gone away before he proposed and were recording the moment.

“Five years ago, I had the idea of an underwater proposal. I thought it would be cool, really unique and interesting," Ethan told Fox News.

"I decided to propose on the first reef we dove together. I thought if I could go back to Bonaire, I could recapture that magic of our first vacation away together," he added.

Ethan and Morgan first met in 2008, and planning to tie the knot in April.