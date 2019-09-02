Take the pledge to vote

How Delhi Doctors Used 11-Months-Old Baby's Doll to Treat Her Broken Leg

When the baby refused any kind of treatment for the broken leg, her parents brought her favourite doll to the hospital.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
How Delhi Doctors Used 11-Months-Old Baby's Doll to Treat Her Broken Leg
One of the beds at the Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital has two patients with their legs wrapped in plasters- 11-month old Zikra and Pari, her favourite doll.

Having fractured her leg after falling from bed, Zikra was rushed to the hospital where the doctors prescribed putting her on gallows traction - a method used for children under two years of age. But the baby refused any kind of treatment, putting the doctors in a quandary.

Its then that her parents came out with the novel idea of bringing Pari to the hospital.

Doctors at the hospital first treated Pari, and then Zikra. They plastered the doll's legs, after which Zikra agreed to receive treatment, the Indian Express reported.

"On the first day at the hospital, she wasn't ready to lie down on the bed. She kept moving and doctors asked us to keep her legs straight for proper alignment. Then I asked my husband to get her favourite doll to the hospital. We just thought of putting Pari in the same position as Zikra - and it worked," the mother, Fareen was quoted as saying by the daily.

Zikra who is now recovering well and Pari have become the talk of the hospital with people at the ward calling her “gudiya waali bachi (the girl with the doll)”.

"The child took it in a positive light that her friend was also undergoing similar treatment. It has also lifted the atmosphere in the hospital as it is usually a place where people are in suffering or pain," said Dr Ajay Gupta, one of the doctors at the hospital.

