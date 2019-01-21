LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

How Desi Fans 'Added' a Million Subscribers to Australian YouTube Channel During India's Cricket Tour

If the sheer enormity of comments and likes left by cricket fans on cricket.com.au's YouTube channel are proof, Indians have been instrumental in its rapid growth in the past two months.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
How Desi Fans 'Added' a Million Subscribers to Australian YouTube Channel During India's Cricket Tour
File image. (Getty)
Loading...
India is big on cricket. And as the India-Australia series wound up, many of our desi janta — office goers, students prepping for exams, and others who couldn't watch the matches or parts of it — ended up on an Australia-based YouTube channel to watch the 'highlights'.

With it's Friday victory in Melbourne, Team India managed for the first time to win both a Test and an ODI series in Australia on the same tour.

The 2-1 ODI win was special for Indians and the highlights from the decider match posted by the YouTube channel - cricket.com.au were watched by millions of Indians. In fact, the match highlights uploaded on YouTube on Friday has been trending in India at #1 spot for the last three days with 18 million views.

trending

But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Since India's tour of Australia began on November 21, 2018, the cricket.com.au's YouTube channel has seen a ridiculous surge in its subscribers and daily views.

In just one month, the channel has seen nearly a million new followers to its subs list, taking its count from 1.9 million in December to approximately 2.9 million subscribers in January.

(Note: These numbers do not include subscribers that were added during November 21 - December 23)

subs count and daily views

(Credits: Socialblade)

A deeper look into the numbers revealed that the 3rd Test match played at MCG (26 Dec-30 Dec) and the 4th Test at SCG (Jan 3 to Jan 7) alone gave cricket.com.au a boost of half a million subscribers.

 

subs

How did the videos fare, you ask? Take a look:

odi

India's historic Test victory's highlights video was viewed more than 10m times.

test

Would it be a stretch to say that the meteoric rise in cricket.com.au's sub count in the recent past is because of Indians? We don't think so. In a country that houses the second biggest YouTube channel (T-Series) in the world with a sub count of 81.5 million subscribers (and growing), anything is possible.

Now, we do not have the exact numbers of how many cricket fans from India actually tuned in to cricket.com.au in the last 2 months, but if the sheer enormity of comments left by desis on each and every video uploaded during the tour is anything to go by, they could be instrumental in the gargantuan growth of the channel.

desi comments 1

desi comments 3

desi comments

But will the janta stick by cricket.com.au, now that the tour is over?







Looks like the Indian YouTube army is next headed to the YouTube channel that will host the tour of New Zealand, starting January 23rd.

Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram