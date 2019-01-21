English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How Desi Fans 'Added' a Million Subscribers to Australian YouTube Channel During India's Cricket Tour
If the sheer enormity of comments and likes left by cricket fans on cricket.com.au's YouTube channel are proof, Indians have been instrumental in its rapid growth in the past two months.
File image. (Getty)
Loading...
India is big on cricket. And as the India-Australia series wound up, many of our desi janta — office goers, students prepping for exams, and others who couldn't watch the matches or parts of it — ended up on an Australia-based YouTube channel to watch the 'highlights'.
With it's Friday victory in Melbourne, Team India managed for the first time to win both a Test and an ODI series in Australia on the same tour.
The 2-1 ODI win was special for Indians and the highlights from the decider match posted by the YouTube channel - cricket.com.au were watched by millions of Indians. In fact, the match highlights uploaded on YouTube on Friday has been trending in India at #1 spot for the last three days with 18 million views.
But that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Since India's tour of Australia began on November 21, 2018, the cricket.com.au's YouTube channel has seen a ridiculous surge in its subscribers and daily views.
In just one month, the channel has seen nearly a million new followers to its subs list, taking its count from 1.9 million in December to approximately 2.9 million subscribers in January.
(Note: These numbers do not include subscribers that were added during November 21 - December 23)
(Credits: Socialblade)
A deeper look into the numbers revealed that the 3rd Test match played at MCG (26 Dec-30 Dec) and the 4th Test at SCG (Jan 3 to Jan 7) alone gave cricket.com.au a boost of half a million subscribers.
How did the videos fare, you ask? Take a look:
India's historic Test victory's highlights video was viewed more than 10m times.
Would it be a stretch to say that the meteoric rise in cricket.com.au's sub count in the recent past is because of Indians? We don't think so. In a country that houses the second biggest YouTube channel (T-Series) in the world with a sub count of 81.5 million subscribers (and growing), anything is possible.
Now, we do not have the exact numbers of how many cricket fans from India actually tuned in to cricket.com.au in the last 2 months, but if the sheer enormity of comments left by desis on each and every video uploaded during the tour is anything to go by, they could be instrumental in the gargantuan growth of the channel.
But will the janta stick by cricket.com.au, now that the tour is over?
Looks like the Indian YouTube army is next headed to the YouTube channel that will host the tour of New Zealand, starting January 23rd.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
With it's Friday victory in Melbourne, Team India managed for the first time to win both a Test and an ODI series in Australia on the same tour.
The 2-1 ODI win was special for Indians and the highlights from the decider match posted by the YouTube channel - cricket.com.au were watched by millions of Indians. In fact, the match highlights uploaded on YouTube on Friday has been trending in India at #1 spot for the last three days with 18 million views.
But that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Since India's tour of Australia began on November 21, 2018, the cricket.com.au's YouTube channel has seen a ridiculous surge in its subscribers and daily views.
In just one month, the channel has seen nearly a million new followers to its subs list, taking its count from 1.9 million in December to approximately 2.9 million subscribers in January.
(Note: These numbers do not include subscribers that were added during November 21 - December 23)
(Credits: Socialblade)
A deeper look into the numbers revealed that the 3rd Test match played at MCG (26 Dec-30 Dec) and the 4th Test at SCG (Jan 3 to Jan 7) alone gave cricket.com.au a boost of half a million subscribers.
How did the videos fare, you ask? Take a look:
India's historic Test victory's highlights video was viewed more than 10m times.
Would it be a stretch to say that the meteoric rise in cricket.com.au's sub count in the recent past is because of Indians? We don't think so. In a country that houses the second biggest YouTube channel (T-Series) in the world with a sub count of 81.5 million subscribers (and growing), anything is possible.
Now, we do not have the exact numbers of how many cricket fans from India actually tuned in to cricket.com.au in the last 2 months, but if the sheer enormity of comments left by desis on each and every video uploaded during the tour is anything to go by, they could be instrumental in the gargantuan growth of the channel.
But will the janta stick by cricket.com.au, now that the tour is over?
Looks like the Indian YouTube army is next headed to the YouTube channel that will host the tour of New Zealand, starting January 23rd.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth to Lead Indian Charge at Indonesia Masters
- Amitabh Bachchan: I'm Alive Today Because of Bal Thackeray
- 2019 Hyundai Creta Prices to Start at Rs 9.60 Lakh, Gets New SX(O) Executive Trim Variant
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Nokia 6.1 Plus And More
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results