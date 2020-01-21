How Desi Foodies Reacted to the News of Zomato Buying Uber Eats

On Tuesday, Zomato announced that it had acquired Uber Eats India in an all-stock deal, and that the latter will get a 9.99 per cent in the former. According to reports, the deal is approximately worth Rs 2,485 crore or 350 million dollars.

Much to the dismay of thousands of Uber Eats loyalists, the company will discontinue operations from January 21 and instead direct customers to restaurants listed on Zomato. As reports suggest, all customers of Uber Eats will be shifted to Zomato from 7 am on Tuesday.

Now for most of us, food delivery companies like Zomato, Swiggy and Uber Eats are life savers, especially if you're living alone and frequently resort to such apps for your day-to-day needs. You could want a milkshake at 3 am in the morning and either of three would be there to satiate your cravings, without you having to step out of the house! And Uber Eats was a top choice for regular customers, thanks to their daily offers and countless promo codes which allow you to order in every day without burning a hole in your pocket.

Now that Uber Eats will cease to exist, desi foodies are heartbroken. Some even penned long messages bidding adieu to the app which shifted all of its customers to Zomato today:

Dearly beloved @UberEats_IND,You will be missed. You were a blessing in disguise. We were a happy quartet. You, me, @ZomatoIN and @swiggy_in definitely made the strongest and the fattest gang. I'm going to eat away my sorrow. LoveFoodie — LawyerInBaking (@LawyerInBaking) January 21, 2020

Thank you @UberEats_IND for all the good things. Luckily I ordered one last meal before its sold to Zomato 😭. You will be missed #UberEats 😔 pic.twitter.com/zFjJ31rhMT — Rizwan Siddiquee (@BinaryGru) January 21, 2020

I am going to miss the tempting coupons of @UberEats_IND 😑🙄🙄 — Sivateja Sharma (@SivatejaSharma) January 21, 2020

It was a long run. And a very beautiful one. But it has come to an end. Like all good things do. I will miss you. RIP @UberEats_IND. 🙁 — Akshay Parvatkar (@camera_wala) January 21, 2020

Honestly I did feel guilty about how less I had pay for the food I ordered on @UberEats_INDGonna miss you tho. #FrugalManiac #UberEats #Zomato — QuaintBitch (@heydambis) January 21, 2020

You once had your last Uber eats meal and you never realised it#ubereats #zomato — vx sagittarii (∞+%) (@Viraj184) January 21, 2020

Zomato never gives good offers like uber eats, we are gonna miss uber eats😥 — Abhijit Roy (@RoyAbhijit5) January 21, 2020

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.