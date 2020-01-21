Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

How Desi Foodies Reacted to the News of Zomato Buying Uber Eats

Much to the dismay of thousands of Uber Eats loyalists, the company will discontinue operations from January 21 and instead direct customers to restaurants listed on Zomato.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2020, 2:09 PM IST
How Desi Foodies Reacted to the News of Zomato Buying Uber Eats
Much to the dismay of thousands of Uber Eats loyalists, the company will discontinue operations from January 21 and instead direct customers to restaurants listed on Zomato.

On Tuesday, Zomato announced that it had acquired Uber Eats India in an all-stock deal, and that the latter will get a 9.99 per cent in the former. According to reports, the deal is approximately worth Rs 2,485 crore or 350 million dollars.

Much to the dismay of thousands of Uber Eats loyalists, the company will discontinue operations from January 21 and instead direct customers to restaurants listed on Zomato. As reports suggest, all customers of Uber Eats will be shifted to Zomato from 7 am on Tuesday.

Now for most of us, food delivery companies like Zomato, Swiggy and Uber Eats are life savers, especially if you're living alone and frequently resort to such apps for your day-to-day needs. You could want a milkshake at 3 am in the morning and either of three would be there to satiate your cravings, without you having to step out of the house! And Uber Eats was a top choice for regular customers, thanks to their daily offers and countless promo codes which allow you to order in every day without burning a hole in your pocket.

Now that Uber Eats will cease to exist, desi foodies are heartbroken. Some even penned long messages bidding adieu to the app which shifted all of its customers to Zomato today:

