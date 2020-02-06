Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

How Desi Twitter is Celebrating #Baaghi3 Trailer through a Relatable Meme Fest

As happening as it looks, the trailer seems to have put social media in a divided state of opinions.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2020, 2:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
How Desi Twitter is Celebrating #Baaghi3 Trailer through a Relatable Meme Fest
(Image credit: Twitter)

Another day of Twitter meme-fest.

The release of the Baaghi 3 trailer starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ritesh Deshmukh seems to have got social media abuzz, as it shows Shroff in full vigour, performing some massive stunts in the war zone of Syria.

However, as happening as it looks, the trailer seems to have put social media in a divided state of opinions.

On one side while many have hailed the powerful factors of the movie, for others it's a another meme-material and that's where the Twitter meme-fest kicked in making #Baaghi3 one of the top trends on Thursday.

To note, a particular dialogue from the film stole the show where Shroff is seen uttering with much anger, 'Main phod deti du (I tear everything).'

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram