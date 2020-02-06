How Desi Twitter is Celebrating #Baaghi3 Trailer through a Relatable Meme Fest

Another day of Twitter meme-fest.

The release of the Baaghi 3 trailer starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ritesh Deshmukh seems to have got social media abuzz, as it shows Shroff in full vigour, performing some massive stunts in the war zone of Syria.

However, as happening as it looks, the trailer seems to have put social media in a divided state of opinions.

On one side while many have hailed the powerful factors of the movie, for others it's a another meme-material and that's where the Twitter meme-fest kicked in making #Baaghi3 one of the top trends on Thursday.

To note, a particular dialogue from the film stole the show where Shroff is seen uttering with much anger, 'Main phod deti du (I tear everything).'

#Baaghi3 #Baaghi3TrailerWhen i find an empty plastic carry bag,Usme hawa bharta hu aur pic.twitter.com/7TvHT1IbEC — अपनाPun (@bachpun) February 6, 2020

#Baaghi3Trailer is superb. Great Action. 30 crore opening and 200+ lifetime. — Jitu Ray (@jitu_ray1) February 6, 2020

