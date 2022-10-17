How Did House of the Dragon Actors Learn GoT Universe's High Valyrian Language?

House of the Dragon means high drama and it’s elevated with the use of High Valyrian language. The Game of Thrones universe has this entire language constructed for its use and learning it for their roles is no easy feat for the actors. Some of the most iconic phrases in pop culture from the Game of Thrones universe are in High Valyrian. You might recognise the famous ‘Valar Morghulis’, meaning ‘all men must die’, ‘Valar Dohaeris’ which means ‘all men must serve’, or ‘Dracarys’ which means Dragonfire and has been used by Laena in House of the Dragon’s first season.

But how did the actors learn High Valyrian? Is it possible for them to understand it or are credits due to rote learning? Milly Alcock, who plays the younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon (the older Rhaenyra is played by Emma D’Arcy), cleared it up for viewers in a Game of Thrones podcast. She said she would first learn the scene in English, then print it out on a sheet. The lines would be laid down phonetically and in an audio recording. She would then learn it to the point that it became muscle memory.

In another interview, she further explained that it wasn’t just rote learning, but she also knew what was going on in the scene and what she was saying in High Valyrian because she had also learned it in English. “I would analyse it and break it down. Then I would learn it phonetically, and then I would learn how to say it, and I would listen to a voice recording so I could just think about the scene and just say it,” she said.

Game of Thrones Sundays (Monday, in case of India) came back with a bang when Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon took off. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) died at the hands of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) three years ago when we last saw them, causing dismay to the show’s legions of fans. The prequel is set in Westeros about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

