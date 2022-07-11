How Did Jamie Campbell Bower From Stranger Things Pee in Vecna Costume?

Stranger Things’ dreaded villain Vecna aka Henry aka 001 is played by an exceptional Jamie Campbell Bower, who went through an 8-hour transformation to mould into character. If you keep up with the show, or even if you don’t, you may have come across a photo of him casually sipping at a drink while in full costume. Eating and drinking in that costume sure looks like a task, but did you know what could be even more difficult? Going to the bathroom. In an interview with SiriusXM, Jamie revealed how he managed to pee while in his Vecna costume.

From meme to menu? Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower revealed what he was sipping on in those now-iconic photos. “It’s a venti salted caramel cream cold brew with extra foam," he said. "Otherwise known as the Vecna.” https://t.co/V8w6bs8lFt pic.twitter.com/vxwiVjiJE1 — Netflix (@netflix) July 5, 2022

It turns out, Stranger Things’ Vecna got by with a lot of help from his friends, especially when it came to going to the bathroom. The arrangement involved a flap in the Vecna costume, people helping to remove said flap and a lot of hovering over the urinal. Jamie also gave shoutouts to those who helped him do his business.

“Imagine walking into the bathroom and seeing vecna just chilling,” wrote a commenter. “So the scene where Vecna is standing outside the bathroom and Chrissy was inside he just wanted to pee,” another quipped. “Omg Jamie really had to go through a lot for this role,” said another.

That’s some serious skill involved right there. In fact, Jamie has also voiced Vecna’s guttural threats, as revealed in a video shared by the Stranger Things writers’ Twitter account. The clip made the Internet sort of side with the villain for a while. “AMEN! I am so tired of the fandom always brushing off his performance just bc he played a villain when he literally was beyond phenomenal this season! The way he went from soft spoken orderly to creepy psycho in a blink, by simply using tone and facial expression was so amazing!” a fan wrote on Twitter.

AMEN! I am so tired of the fandom always brushing off his performance just bc he played a villain when he literally was beyond phenomenal this season! The way he went from soft spoken orderly to creepy psycho in a blink, by simply using tone and facial expression was so amazing! — cres ♡ (@Cressidachic) July 3, 2022

Being Vecna certainly is no cakewalk.

