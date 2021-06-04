How Did Manoj Bajpayee from 'The Family Man' Land Up Interviews with Top Indian Startup CEOs?

Job hunting has always been an intimidating task. Updating your resume to perfection, lining up applications as well as preparing for interviews if you get lucky, there are a lot of things we need to keep up with along with worrying about getting a job. Srikant, however, seems to be one of the few lucky ones for whom, getting job interviews with the top CEOs of the country is like a walk in the park.

We are not talking about any ordinary man named Srikant, but Srikant from Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Family Man’, who decided in the latest season of the hit show that it was time to move on from TASC and enter the corporate world. Once Amazon Prime Video put out a tweet asking people to help Srikant with his job hunting, fans of the show sprang up in action and it even landed the former TASC member get interviews with heads of some of the top startups in India.

In a series of promotional videos that led to the release of ‘The Family Man’ season 2 that released today, Amazon Prime Video showed the show’s protagonist Srikant, played by Manoj Bajpayee, attending interviews with leaders of a few of the most successful Indian startups.

In his interview with NearBuy co-founder Ankur Warikoo, Srikant was told that HR would conduct a background check of his previous job, which as we know from the previous season would not go down well.

In the interview with Xiaomi Vice President Manu Kumar Jain, Srikant was told to submit a case study of his work, while the interview with Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas ended up in a confusion regarding whether he will work in Lonavla or Lokhandwala.

Srikant also attended an interview with OYO CEO Ritesh Aggarwal where they discussed their looks and yoga.

