The daily chores of everyday life such as using the washroom, taking a bath, answering calls of nature are as easy and as basic as they come but spare a thought for the astronauts onboard the International Space Station and it is not such a hassle-free job after all. With the presence of microgravity (1×10-6 g) on the ISS, objects inside of the station appear to float and thus can cause a bother in terms of taking a shower.

So, how do the astronauts take care of the herculean task of a hair wash on space? Astronaut Megan McAthur recently shared an explanatory video where she showed exactly how to. With the presence of microgravity and lack of earth’s gravity in space, any water splashed on head is bound to spread everywhere, creating water blobs and a mess, so astronauts use a precise method to do so. Check out what McArthur does:

McArthur starts off the video with using what astronauts call a no-rinse shampoo and uses a tiny bit of water to apply it to the hair. She also keeps her towel handy so as to avoid letting the water escape anywhere. After using a comb to spread the water in her hair, McArthur applies the no-rinse shampoo and uses the same technique with the comb to spread it out through the hair. After that is done, to get the soap out, she uses some water again using the towel and then combs it through.

🚿Shower Hour! Astronauts can’t take showers in space or the water would go everywhere, so I thought I would demonstrate how we keep hair clean on the @Space_Station. The simple things we take for granted on Earth are not so simple in micro-gravity! pic.twitter.com/wfXhNv6zzD— Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) August 31, 2021

Towards the end of the video, McArthur adds how the air conditioning system in the space station helps to condensate the water from the towel and her hair to put it back into the water reclamation system.

McArthur adds that the same water is turned into drinking water and for now, engineers are able to reuse over 70 percent of the waste water into drinkable water and efforts are on to turn it to at least over 90 percent.

Twitter users enjoyed McArthur’s informative and fun video and some had further questions too.

During the earliest days of NASA, astronauts on the Gemini and Apollo missions used to take sponge bath with a towel, soap and very limited water. During the space station Skylab in 1973, it had a kind of a shower where astronauts had to use inside a collapsed tube and strap their feet in and use liquid soap to clean their body and then rinse it off with just 12 cups of pressurized water. But it was a tedious process because all the water used had to be suctioned up unless anything got out and shorted any appliances.

