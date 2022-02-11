How Do Astronauts Prepare For Moon Missions on Earth? NASA Has Some Photos

Familiarising the common people with the rigorous training that astronauts go through to adapt themselves for the environment on Moon, American space agency NASA has shared some breath-taking pictures on its Instagram handle. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration posted several intriguing pictures on Instagram and even described the process of preparing astronauts for the Moon through a note. “Into the deep. At the bottom of a very dark swimming pool, divers are getting ready for missions to the Moon,” NASA wrote in the caption. In the pictures shared, astronauts could be seen wearing diving equipment in a pitch-dark environment underwater. The pictures also showed astronauts relying on just their head torch to get better visibility in the deep water.

Through the caption, NASA explained that the pictures were from a recent test in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory at NASA Johnson Space Center. It further revealed that the divers were at the bottom of a very dark swimming pool and were preparing for missions to the Moon. Explaining about the lab, NASA wrote, “In this lab is where astronauts train for spacewalks and soon Moonwalks.”

Further, the agency asserted that NASA’s astronauts are well trained in extreme environments before going into space. It also added that they simulate the 1/6th gravity of the Moon here on the Earth which helps the astronauts in adapting to the conditions on the Moon. Moreover, the agency also creates the same suit mobility, lunar terrain and lighting as the astronauts will experience on a mission to the Moon.

NASA also explained that the astronauts will witness long and dark shadows when they go to the South Pole of the Moon as the Sun will be just a few degrees over the horizon. To recreate the conditions, the divers at the space agency turned off the lights and put black curtains on the wall of the pool to minimise reflection. Apart from this, the bottom of the pool was also filled with sand which had some specialised components in it.

Concluding the detailed description of the training process, NASA wrote that the astronauts were given a SCUBA suit in the recent test to achieve the right lighting conditions. However, the agency is also planning to soon conduct the test using spacesuits in the low-light environment.

