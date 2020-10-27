How Do Lost Things Appear When Your Mom Looks For It? Here's the 'Scientific' Reason Behind It

Parental love, especially motherly love and care, is a great source of emotional stability.

No matter how old we get or where we reside, the majority of us turn to our mothers for advice and support. As even today when we struggle to find day-to-day things, she pitches in and finds them in a few minutes. An Instagram post has surfaced with a reason as to why that may happen.

A photo posted on the Instagram account called mothers with signs @motherswithsigns featured Poonam Sapra holding a placard with a message written on it. The post came with a caption which reads, “Socks, keys, that t-shirt and wallet – she always knows where you’d keep it, before you keep it there, bachhas (kids).”

The smiling photo of Poonam with the placard read as, “The reason why your mom can find things you can’t is that she knows you better than you know yourself.” The message stands true for many among us and might have happened on multiple occasions.

Since being posted online, the Instagram post has garnered close to 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments by users.One user commented, while agreeing to Poonam’s message that her two boys always tell her that nothing is lost until mom can’t find it.

Comparing mother’s ability to find misplaced things at home, one user jokingly commented drawing comparisons to the Harry Potter – that “Moms would have found Hocruxes earlier than Harry Potter.”

Another user jokingly mentioned that kids have buttons and not eyes. “Nothing is lost until Mom, can’t find it,” said another user. One user said she understands how her mother used to find things and she feels the same now. Another user, while agreeing to the above comment. said even though she is a mother now, her mother knows ‘far better than her’.