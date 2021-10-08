How Do Migratory Birds Navigate Long Journeys? Quantum Physics is Involved

Observing our life from the eyes of a migratory bird would be a somewhat scary experience. There is a thing about their visual mechanism that enables them to observe our planet’s magnetic field, a smart method of quantum physics and biochemistry that assists them to navigate long distances. Earlier this year, scientists working in the Tokyo University in Japan stated that they had, for the first time ever, directly seen a reaction of birds and other creatures in sensing the direction of Globe’s poles. Interestingly, this is the proof of quantum physics immediately impacting a biochemical response in a cell. The scientists claimed that though this reaction has long been hypothesized, it was the first time they witnessed it in action.

The team of scientists leveraged a custom made microscope, sensitive to dim flashes of light. With this, the team observed a culture of human cells including a special light-sensitive material that responds dynamically to variations in a magnetic field.

“We think we have extremely strong evidence that we’ve observed a purely quantum mechanical process affecting chemical activity at the cellular level," said the researchers.

So how are cells, especially human cells can respond to magnetic fields?

While there are numerous hypotheses out there, several researchers believe that this ability is owing to a distinctive quantum reaction including photoreceptors that are called cryptochromes.

Cryptochromes are located in the cells of various species and are responsible for regulating circadian rhythms. They are known for their mysterious ability to sense magnetic fields in migratory species of birds, dogs and other creatures.

In fact, while most humans can’t see magnetic fields, our cells do possess cryptochromes. Though not consciously, humans are able to detect the magnetism of the earth. This study is expected to pave the way for a deeper understanding of how birds and animals navigate long distances accurately.

