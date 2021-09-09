How Do Tabby Cats Got Their Stripes? New Study Reveals Unique Genetic Process

Rudyard Kipling got it wrong when he described how the leopard obtained his spots. Leopard’s marks are called “rosettes," and cheetahs have spots, as per Dr Gregory Barsh, a geneticist researcher at the Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology. But, whatever you name the marks, it’s long been a mystery how Tabby cats and their domestic counterparts get them.

According to research published this week in the journal Nature Communications, Barsh and his team have discovered an answer. In doing so, they demonstrated that a 70-year-old hypothesis describing natural patterns holds true for cat hair colour, and most likely other animals as well. Hair follicle cells are the source of the brown, yellow, black, and red pigments that colour fur or hair, according to biologists. “But we didn’t know when or where the process of establishing the colour pattern occurred," explains Barsh.

Dr Barsh, Dr Kelly A. McGowan and Dr Christopher B. Kaelin were part of the study team, which was affiliated with the Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology in Alabama and the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Alan Turing, the father of computers, proposed in 1952 that molecules that block and activate one other might generate periodic patterns in nature if they diffused through tissue at various speeds. Other scientists used his notion thirty years later to create a hypothesis about how spots, stripes, and other colour patterns originate throughout development. In this method, activator molecules colour a cell while also triggering the creation of inhibitors, which diffuse quicker than activators and have the ability to turn off pigment synthesis. That hypothesis was proven accurate in plants known as monkeyflowers last year.

As a result, to identify molecular activators and inhibitors of coat colour, Barsh’s team resorted to tabby cats. They discovered a gene that, when mutated, causes tabby cats to have black blotches instead of their typical dark stripes. Christopher Kaelin of Hudson-Alpha discovered the same mutation in king cheetahs, implying that the same genes colour both wild and domestic cats.

The study presents a response diffusion mechanism in which two substances, one stimulating and one inhibiting gene activity, might result in regular, alternating patterns. Researchers who study the evolution of coat patterns hypothesised that this mechanism may result in stripes in cat coats; Dr Barsh stated that the team’s findings validated this idea.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here