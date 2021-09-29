How Do You Flip A Sandwich Without Making A Mess? This TikTok Video Shows The Way

A TikTok video that gave a new and simple way of flipping a sandwich on the pan is getting a lot of love from foodies.

The video, which was originally shared by TikTok user @DonnaBonnana, shows her husband’s unique style of flipping a cheese sandwich while avoiding all the cheese mess. Instead of flipping the sandwich in the pan, Donna is seen lifting the sandwich with a spatula. She then places the pan upside down on the top of the sandwich resting on the spatula and flips them to bring the other side of the sandwich on the base of the utensil

The clip has been reshared on multiple social media platforms now.

Since being posted online, the TikTok clip has received over 36 lakh views along with over 4 lakhs ‘likes’ on the short video sharing app. Reacting to the clip, the users called it a ‘game changer’ hack and thanked Donna for introducing them to it

A user wrote, “But this, is a game-changer! This principle could be used for eggs too…the possibilities are endless."

However, there were also others who raised their concern about the safety of this hack. Many pointed that there was fire hazard risk involved in the process as the oil or butter in the pan could catch fire while overturning the sandwich.

