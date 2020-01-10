'How Do You Like Your Vada Pav?' Ajinkya Rahane's Curious Tweet Brings Out the Foodie in Tendulkar

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane brought out his foodie side on Friday as he asked his fans on social media about their preference when it comes to eating "vada pav".

"How do you like your vada pav? 1. Vada pav with chai, 2. Vada pav with chutney, 3. Just Vada pav," Rahane asked in a tweet with a picture of him indulging in one.

His post soon went viral on the website and none other than the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar himself responded to the question while sharing his personal preferences.

How do you like your vada pav? 1. Vada pav with chai2. Vada pav with chutney3. Just Vada pav pic.twitter.com/nyOD5cdPrb — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 10, 2020

"I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney & some imli chutney to make the combination even better," the Li'l Master wrote.

I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney & some imli chutney to make the combination even better — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 10, 2020

Soon, vada pav fans chimed in.

Vada pav with teekha chutney and red lasoon powder and mirchi — Simple Disillusioned Man (@Kobiyashimaru) January 10, 2020

With One Vada-Pav; Chutney & 2⃣salted Pepper ️Like this.... pic.twitter.com/y3FbuxmXzV — Prashant Pathare (@kingpatprash) January 10, 2020

Vadapav is burger aur hot dog ka baap aur isme emotion bhi jyaada hain :) — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 10, 2020

Mumbaikars Vada Pav1. Vada pav with chai2. Vada pav with chutney3. Just Vada pav All of above whatever it is...!!!! — #MiFan nikunj (@nikunjs27) January 10, 2020

Vada pav with Mirchi... And if it is Ashok vada pav near Kirti college dadar then.... Nothing matters.... — Ar. Harshal Kishor Kavekar (@harshalkk123) January 10, 2020

Vada pav with chutney and with chai also..!!And at any time for every मुंबईकर .. — Sandeep Bhosale (@sanrocks1986) January 10, 2020

The last two or three days, when I have come to Mumbai, I have been eating big pavs with great fervor. pic.twitter.com/Q0XX4CSzun — HV (@hemendra25) January 10, 2020

Pretty much.

I'm craving vada pav with chai so badly right now and you're the one to blame❤ — Smriti Sinha (@smritisinha99) January 10, 2020

Incidentally, on Thursday, Indian captain Virat Kohli had chole bhature on his mind while batting at the nets ahead of the third and final T20I between the Men in Blue and Sri Lanka.

Ball out of the Bowlers hand and Chholle Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus. 👀😄 pic.twitter.com/ctEs96bvQa — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 9, 2020

