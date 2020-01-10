Take the pledge to vote

'How Do You Like Your Vada Pav?' Ajinkya Rahane's Curious Tweet Brings Out the Foodie in Tendulkar

'I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney & some imli chutney to make the combination even better," the Li'l Master wrote in response.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2020, 4:04 PM IST
'How Do You Like Your Vada Pav?' Ajinkya Rahane's Curious Tweet Brings Out the Foodie in Tendulkar
India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane brought out his foodie side on Friday as he asked his fans on social media about their preference when it comes to eating "vada pav".

"How do you like your vada pav? 1. Vada pav with chai, 2. Vada pav with chutney, 3. Just Vada pav," Rahane asked in a tweet with a picture of him indulging in one.

His post soon went viral on the website and none other than the batting legend Sachin Tendulkar himself responded to the question while sharing his personal preferences.

"I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney & some imli chutney to make the combination even better," the Li'l Master wrote.

Soon, vada pav fans chimed in.

Pretty much.

Incidentally, on Thursday, Indian captain Virat Kohli had chole bhature on his mind while batting at the nets ahead of the third and final T20I between the Men in Blue and Sri Lanka.

