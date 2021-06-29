How Do You Take a 'Selfie' on Mars? Here's the Science Behind NASA's Perseverance Rover

Taking a selfie is quite easy unless you have something really big that you want to fit in the frame and your camera range is not wide enough. Well, NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance can relate to that as well. When the Mars rover took its historic selfie on April 26, 2021, not only it had to fit about a nine feet wide body but also include its little companion Ingenuity helicopter. However, they still could not fit in the frame. So what happened is, it took 62 images from multiple angles and scientists at NASA worked hard for a week to combine them all into one marvellous selfie.

“The thing that took the most attention was getting Ingenuity into the right place in the selfie,” said Mike Ravine, the instrument project manager for the rover’s camera system, in a statement. Ravine thinks managing the little helicopter to stand out as well in the selfie despite it being so small was a “pretty good job” by his team.

The selfie taken by the rover is really wide, beautifully capturing the background as well. Elevations that look like mountains can be seen in the background. On the surface, the rover’s wheel prints dust filling the patches of rocky soil are also visible.

The advanced camera system — Mastcam - Z — featured on the robotic arm of the rover, is able to take panoramic and stereoscopic 3D images with zooming capabilities. However, for closer surfaces, the camera was designed to zoom in and closely examine soil samples, which is why it does not have a selfie range wide enough to comfortably fit both the mars roamers.

NASA has also released how it sounded when the rover took the historic selfie, in which the movement of the robotic arm can be heard.

NASA launched its Mars 2020 Rover — Perseverance — on July 30, 2020. The spacecraft landed on the red planet on February 18, 2021. Ingenuity, a small helicopter that NASA launched to test if it could fly machines in Mars’ gravity took its first successful powered flight on April 19, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here