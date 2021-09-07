How Does Alcohol Help to Preserve Specimens of Creatures?  

If you remember the biology lab from your high school, probably you also remember the weird specimens stored in there. You might have wondered why those specimens — a weird eyeball or some strange lizard- were kept floating in a glass jar full of some liquid. The liquid, if you do not already know, is alcohol at a high concentration. Turns out, scientists back in the 1600s knew about the preservation capabilities of alcohol and they have been using it for saving specimens since then.

But what makes alcohol such a good preservative? And if alcohol is such a good preservative, why is it just used in specimens? Why is it not used in our foods except alcoholic beverages, where alcohol is more of the drinking material than a preservative?

To answer these questions, alcohol has just one word — toxicity. “The long and the short of it is that it’s toxic to the kinds of microorganisms that would cause decay,” a chemistry professor at Indiana University Bloomington, Bill Carroll informedLive Science. Taking wine as an example, Carroll explained that wine is made as the yeast eat sugar and excrete alcohol so much that the microbes die of its toxicity. Moreover, the alcohol content of the wine, thanks to its toxicity to microbes, stops bacteria for years from growing and spoiling the drink. Interestingly, the alcohol content in wine is just around 14%, compared to the 70% concentration of alcohol used to preserve biological specimens.

The higher concentration of alcohol helps in keeping the organic material like DNA in the specimens safe. For example, a scientist can choose to immerse a fish specimen in a solution of 70% alcohol and 30% water. The 70% alcohol will ensure that no bacteria or mould grows and affects the fish’s structure. On the other hand, the 30% water will keep the fish’s tissues hydrated, maintaining the specimen’s shape.

Higher concentrations of alcohol are also used if a scientist needs to keep the sample dehydrated. A2013 studyevaluating the usage of ethanol for preservation says that a concentration of 95% ethanol did not affect DNA.

