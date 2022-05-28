'How Does Everyone Know?' Adele Temporarily Forgets She is Famous During 'Drunk' Night Out

Have you ever been so drunk that you forgot who you are? Well, the question may sound weird but singer and songwriter Adele was seen dealing with a similar problem at a London nightclub in February this year. Months after publicly announcing to quit alcohol, Adele was spotted in a drunk state at Heaven Nightclub’s Porn Idol event, reported LADbible. While several clips of Adele from the evening surfaced on social media, a TikTok showed the singer forgetting that she was famous.

The video showed the 31-year-old leaning down from the VIP area to ask a group of people how they knew who she was. Though their answer is not audible amidst the noise, we can safely assume that they probably told her that because she was super famous.

The video went viral getting several thousand views and comments from TikTok users. While some thought Adele was too ‘down to heart’, others remarked that there was nothing wrong with her trying to enjoy her evening like any common individual.

Here is the video:

During an Instagram Live in October last year, Adele claimed that she had given up drinking alcohol. The singer told her fans that she trying to cut down on her drinking while hearing to make a comeback. This was just before the release of her single Easy On Me on Friday. Adele added that she had taken the decision to protect her voice.

Opening up her equation with alcohol in an interview with Vogue, Adele said that she always had a very close relationship with alcohol and was fascinated by it. Adele talked about dealing with ‘hangxiety’ which became a bigger problem for her during the COVID-19 lockdown. Adele said that lockdown turned her into a ‘seven-night a week wine drinker’. “I was falling out the back door of the bar rather than falling out of the front. Then I remember I woke up with the worst hangover. “Hangxiety, I call it. ‘Who did I talk to? What did I do? It was a month of me going crazy,” she said.

An unofficial biography of the singer written by biographer Marc Shapiro claimed that Adele used to go on stage in a drunk state.

