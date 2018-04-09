GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jaitley to Undergo Transplant, FB Post Highlights Difficulty in Getting 'Kidney Donor' in India

'We need help to file a RTI to understand how long did Mr Jaitley take to get his unrelated donor clearances,' Sunanda asks in her Facebook post.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 9, 2018, 1:54 PM IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is suffering from a kidney ailment and has not been attending office since last Monday. Jaitley, 65, who was admitted to AIIMS on Friday, has been put on dialysis for some days before he undergoes the kidney transplant.

All formalities for donor's kidney have also been fulfilled, meaning the finance minister will undergo surgery as soon as the concerned doctors give him a go-ahead.

However, not all patients have such plain sailing.

Sunanda Brahma, a patient who had a kidney failure about four years ago, took to Facebook to point out the inequalities faced by commoners while getting a kidney transplant in India.

"I feel that once again my nose has been rubbed in the ground and I have been told that we live in a country where we do not have an equal right to live and that there are different strokes for different folks," a distressed Sunanda writes.

She further goes on to write about how her appeal to get the transplant done was downright rejected by the doctors even when she readily had a kidney donor.

"A few months after my kidneys failed there was a person of lower means than mine who offered me a kidney. In return she wanted me to look after her children’s education as she wanted them to do well in their lives. My appeal got rejected outright. The doctors were the first to reject," Sunanda writes.

While she only wishes a speedy recovery for Jaitley, she questions the system, the process and how the likes of powerful politicians such as Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley go through kidney surgeries in no time and get clearance from authorities without facing any hiccups in the process.

According to the Transplant of Human Organs Act the donor can be a spouse, mother, father, daughter, son, grandmother or grandfather of the recipient.

However, in Jaitley's case, his donor's identity has been kept under wraps, Indian Express reports.

In 2016, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's kidney transplant surgery brought the focus on organ donors. With no relative being a match to donate, a distant relative, legally classified as an unrelated donor, agreed to donate the kidney to Swaraj, Scroll.in reported.

"In what way are their lives more worthy of living than mine? Why do we continue to accept this injustice?" a distraught Sunanda concludes.

Here's the complete post:



In her follow-up post, Sunanda wants to find out the time it took Jaitley to get clearances from his "unrelated" donor.

