English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaitley to Undergo Transplant, FB Post Highlights Difficulty in Getting 'Kidney Donor' in India
'We need help to file a RTI to understand how long did Mr Jaitley take to get his unrelated donor clearances,' Sunanda asks in her Facebook post.
'We need help to file a RTI to understand how long did Mr Jaitley take to get his unrelated donor clearances,' Sunanda asks in her Facebook post.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is suffering from a kidney ailment and has not been attending office since last Monday. Jaitley, 65, who was admitted to AIIMS on Friday, has been put on dialysis for some days before he undergoes the kidney transplant.
All formalities for donor's kidney have also been fulfilled, meaning the finance minister will undergo surgery as soon as the concerned doctors give him a go-ahead.
However, not all patients have such plain sailing.
Sunanda Brahma, a patient who had a kidney failure about four years ago, took to Facebook to point out the inequalities faced by commoners while getting a kidney transplant in India.
"I feel that once again my nose has been rubbed in the ground and I have been told that we live in a country where we do not have an equal right to live and that there are different strokes for different folks," a distressed Sunanda writes.
She further goes on to write about how her appeal to get the transplant done was downright rejected by the doctors even when she readily had a kidney donor.
"A few months after my kidneys failed there was a person of lower means than mine who offered me a kidney. In return she wanted me to look after her children’s education as she wanted them to do well in their lives. My appeal got rejected outright. The doctors were the first to reject," Sunanda writes.
While she only wishes a speedy recovery for Jaitley, she questions the system, the process and how the likes of powerful politicians such as Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley go through kidney surgeries in no time and get clearance from authorities without facing any hiccups in the process.
According to the Transplant of Human Organs Act the donor can be a spouse, mother, father, daughter, son, grandmother or grandfather of the recipient.
However, in Jaitley's case, his donor's identity has been kept under wraps, Indian Express reports.
In 2016, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's kidney transplant surgery brought the focus on organ donors. With no relative being a match to donate, a distant relative, legally classified as an unrelated donor, agreed to donate the kidney to Swaraj, Scroll.in reported.
"In what way are their lives more worthy of living than mine? Why do we continue to accept this injustice?" a distraught Sunanda concludes.
Here's the complete post:
In her follow-up post, Sunanda wants to find out the time it took Jaitley to get clearances from his "unrelated" donor.
Also Watch
All formalities for donor's kidney have also been fulfilled, meaning the finance minister will undergo surgery as soon as the concerned doctors give him a go-ahead.
However, not all patients have such plain sailing.
Sunanda Brahma, a patient who had a kidney failure about four years ago, took to Facebook to point out the inequalities faced by commoners while getting a kidney transplant in India.
"I feel that once again my nose has been rubbed in the ground and I have been told that we live in a country where we do not have an equal right to live and that there are different strokes for different folks," a distressed Sunanda writes.
She further goes on to write about how her appeal to get the transplant done was downright rejected by the doctors even when she readily had a kidney donor.
"A few months after my kidneys failed there was a person of lower means than mine who offered me a kidney. In return she wanted me to look after her children’s education as she wanted them to do well in their lives. My appeal got rejected outright. The doctors were the first to reject," Sunanda writes.
While she only wishes a speedy recovery for Jaitley, she questions the system, the process and how the likes of powerful politicians such as Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley go through kidney surgeries in no time and get clearance from authorities without facing any hiccups in the process.
According to the Transplant of Human Organs Act the donor can be a spouse, mother, father, daughter, son, grandmother or grandfather of the recipient.
However, in Jaitley's case, his donor's identity has been kept under wraps, Indian Express reports.
In 2016, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's kidney transplant surgery brought the focus on organ donors. With no relative being a match to donate, a distant relative, legally classified as an unrelated donor, agreed to donate the kidney to Swaraj, Scroll.in reported.
"In what way are their lives more worthy of living than mine? Why do we continue to accept this injustice?" a distraught Sunanda concludes.
Here's the complete post:
In her follow-up post, Sunanda wants to find out the time it took Jaitley to get clearances from his "unrelated" donor.
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|35
|28
|28
|91
|2
|England
|21
|23
|15
|59
|4
|Canada
|7
|16
|11
|34
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|6
|New Zealand
|5
|7
|6
|18
|7
|Wales
|4
|6
|4
|14
|8
|South Africa
|4
|3
|5
|12
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|2
|4
|12
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|19
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: SRH vs RR - Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews Match 4
- IPL 2018: Yusuf Congratulates Brother Irfan on New Role; Promises Something Special
- Winking 'Forbidden' in Islam, Says Fresh Plea in SC Against Priya Prakash Varrier's Viral Song
- OnePlus 6 Will Come in Three Colours With iPhone X-like Notch And More
- SOTY 2: KJo Announces Commencement of Tiger Shroff Starrer, Shares When Final Cast Will be Revealed