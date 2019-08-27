Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

How Donald Trump's Chopper 'Ruined' Queen Elizabeth II's Favourite Lawn

The Queen is said to have even relayed her distress to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who too was present at the D-Day commemoration.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 27, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
How Donald Trump's Chopper 'Ruined' Queen Elizabeth II's Favourite Lawn
File photo of US president Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II of England.
Loading...

Is Queen Elizabeth II not happy with US President Donald Trump for Marine One scorching her “favourite lawn at Buckingham Palace?"

If a report by The Sunday Times is to be believed, the Monarch is distressed over Trump's presidential helicopter leaving scorch marks on the palace grass during an official state visit to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, on June 6, 2019.

According to the daily, the Queen is said to have even relayed her distress to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who too was present at the D-Day commemoration.

The Times, quoting a source, claimed that when Morrison visited the Palace, the Queen led him to the lawn to show how it was “ruined”.

"Come and look at my lawn. It's ruined", the Queen is claimed to have said to Morrison, the newspaper reported quoting the source.

The report said that the lawn outside Buckingham Palace "is the centrepiece of the Queen's annual garden parties" and the helicopter left both "scorch marks" and divots in the grass when it landed.

The outlet also said that the Queen reportedly took measures to protect her lawns from helicopter damage, including denying a request from former President Barack Obama to land six helicopters on the lawn of Windsor Castle in 2016.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram