How Donald Trump's Chopper 'Ruined' Queen Elizabeth II's Favourite Lawn
The Queen is said to have even relayed her distress to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who too was present at the D-Day commemoration.
File photo of US president Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II of England.
Is Queen Elizabeth II not happy with US President Donald Trump for Marine One scorching her “favourite lawn at Buckingham Palace?"
If a report by The Sunday Times is to be believed, the Monarch is distressed over Trump's presidential helicopter leaving scorch marks on the palace grass during an official state visit to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, on June 6, 2019.
According to the daily, the Queen is said to have even relayed her distress to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who too was present at the D-Day commemoration.
The Times, quoting a source, claimed that when Morrison visited the Palace, the Queen led him to the lawn to show how it was “ruined”.
"Come and look at my lawn. It's ruined", the Queen is claimed to have said to Morrison, the newspaper reported quoting the source.
The report said that the lawn outside Buckingham Palace "is the centrepiece of the Queen's annual garden parties" and the helicopter left both "scorch marks" and divots in the grass when it landed.
The outlet also said that the Queen reportedly took measures to protect her lawns from helicopter damage, including denying a request from former President Barack Obama to land six helicopters on the lawn of Windsor Castle in 2016.
