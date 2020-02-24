How Far? Desis are Googling Distance from America to India Ahead of Donald Trump's Visit

The excitement around US President Donald Trump's maiden trip to India is real. So much so that the desis are Googling the distance that the US Prez will be covering to reach India on Monday.

Trump, who is also accompanied by daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, is set to arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday at 11:40. There he will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a roadshow before attending the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera cricket stadium.

With security beefed up in the city and all the arrangements in place, Trump's visit is an anticipated one.

"India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad," tweeted Modi.

Trump, who is the seventh US president to visit the country, too took to Twitter saying he was looking forward to being with his "great friends" in India as he retweeted a video in which his face was superimposed on the hit Indian movie-character Bahubali, showing him as a great saviour.

Departing for India with Melania! pic.twitter.com/sZhb3E1AoB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2020

Dance groups and singers from different parts of the country will be performing on stages that are dotting the 22-km route of the 'India roadshow' in the city that has was been spruced up for Trump's visit.

#WATCH Gujarat: A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad. The group is one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/jbaKomm8bK — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

With so much happening, there's a lot of curiosity around Trump's visit to India. What is Trump's schedule? Which plane will he be taking to India? Google has seen a considerable spike in searches in India and desis also wanted to know one important thing:

What is the distance from America to India?



Given that Trump will be travelling all the way from The White House - Us President's official residence and workplace in Washington, D.C to Ahmedabad, India - the rough distance from point A to point B is approximately 7,723 miles (12,500kms)

Which plane will Trump be flying?

Air Force One. While it isn't actually a plane, it’s the call-sign assigned to whichever of the two state-of-the-art Boeing VC25s — the military variant of the Boeing 747-200 — that carries the US President.

Also, here's a complete schedule of Trump that the Indians looked up on Google:

Monday, February 24







11.40 am: President Donald Trump to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad

12.15 pm: Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad)

01.05 pm: Namaste Trump Event at Motera Stadium

03.30 pm: Emplane for Agra

04.45 pm: Arrival at Agra

05.15 pm: Visit to Taj Mahal

06.45 pm: Emplane for Delhi

07.30 pm: Arrive at Delhi

Tuesday, February 25







10.00 am: Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

10.30 am: Wreath laying at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

11.00 am: Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

12.40 pm: Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement at Hyderabad House

07.30 pm: Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

10.00 pm: Departure.