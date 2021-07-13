How 'Fish n Chips' Pizza by Domino's Has United English-Italian Football Fans

Euro 2021 might be over, but Italy vs England trend has taken a new twist with a ‘fusion’ pizza that has now divided fans and netizens. The debate over the finalists is still keeping fans busy on social media, so much so that it has now taken control over people’s food habits!

Following the match, social media saw Twitterati fighting over the UK food origin ‘Fish and Chips’ and Italian cuisine pizza. Netizens took to the microblogging site to express their team support via the food choices.

One user wrote, “I was meant to have pizza today but instead I opted for fish and chips. GO ON ENGLAND. I made my sacrifice now you should too. ITS COMING HOME!(sic)." Multiple users had a fun time debating over food while enjoying the match.

I was meant to have pizza today but instead I opted for fish and chips. GO ON ENGLAND. I made my sacrifice now you should too. ITS COMING HOME!— Muslamic Batman (@reformeddervish) July 11, 2021

Pizza for dinner before the footy. Didn’t think this through. Should have had fish and chips? #ENG pic.twitter.com/vUvb5W3lgY— Tim Ward (@theRealWardster) July 11, 2021

Fish and Chips i Balconing 0Pizza i pasta 1Els bons sempre guanyen — Àlex (@AlexParet2) July 11, 2021

John said, mum football didn’t come home 🙁 it went to Italy, if I were football, I would have gone to Italy too, they have pizza. I said, yeah England only have fish and chips . Then off he goes to make his gluten free flapjacks for his teachers ❤ @BirkwoodPrimary— carmyl (@Carmmlly) July 12, 2021

Looks like Pizza is better than Fish and Chips— Guilherme Macedo (@guimacedo99) July 11, 2021

However, in a fun twist and (probably) to bring the fans together, Domino’s Japan came with a pizza that shares the taste of both — a ‘Fish and Chips’ dominated pizza! The new fusion has left netizens amused and divided and was quick enough to create a buzz on social media.

“Japan Dominos have invented a dish that insults both England and Italy," said a certain user @marcooth while sharing a snap of the pizza.

The pizza comes with a pocket pinch of 4,200 yen (Rs 2834), and is topped with crispy fish and chips, lemon, potato slices, basil, tartar sauce and tomato sauce.

Japan Dominos have invented a dish that insults both England and Italy. pic.twitter.com/sacNAtvMex— mark emlyn evans (@marcooth) July 11, 2021

The image soon left a mixed taste with netizens.

Just to FYI that I would probably quite enjoy eating this.— mark emlyn evans (@marcooth) July 11, 2021

Dominos Japan is sending me one. I’ll let you all know what I think. pic.twitter.com/PNySkBn4sz— Akidearest (@akidearest) July 13, 2021

Honestly, I had the same initial reaction but I have heard nothing but good things about this pizza @dominos_JP— Melinda Joe (@MelindaJoe) July 12, 2021

Fish, okay, that’s weird but hey people like fish. Potato and tartar sauce, well I’ve seen weirder on a pizza.But those are UNPEELED LEMONS on that pizza. Why. It defeats the whole purpose of a pizza if you have to remove the peels before eating the slice of pizza. — Vanilla Wayfarer (@VanillaWayfarer) July 12, 2021

2000 ka pizza— The Cricket Philosopher (@outof22yards) July 13, 2021

I’d absolutely smash that tbf— Luther Pendragon (@pgofton) July 11, 2021

oh dear god no XD— Lt.Blythe (@Frankenbrittan) July 12, 2021

Following the buzz, Domino’s responded from their official account, issuing an apology for the ‘trouble’ caused by the differences of opinion and urge netizens to try it out once, if they are in Japan.

“We are sorry our fish and chip pizza has caused so much trouble. We think it’s quite delicious. If you are in Japan and would like to challenge let us know. We may be able to work out a plan internally that we can offer to you for free!" @dominos_JP tweeted.

We are sorry our fish and chip pizza has caused so much trouble. We think it’s quite delicious. If you are in Japan and would like to challenge let us know We may be able to work out a plan internally that we can offer to you for free!— ドミノ・ピザ (@dominos_JP) July 12, 2021

Italy beat England 1-1 (3-2) on penalties!

