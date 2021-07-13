CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Buzz» How 'Fish n Chips' Pizza by Domino's Has United English-Italian Football Fans
3-MIN READ

How 'Fish n Chips' Pizza by Domino's Has United English-Italian Football Fans

Representative Image

Representative Image

Following the match, social media saw Twitterati fighting over the england food origin 'Fish and Chips' and Italian cuisine pizza. Domino's too couldn't hold itself back!

Euro 2021 might be over, but Italy vs England trend has taken a new twist with a ‘fusion’ pizza that has now divided fans and netizens. The debate over the finalists is still keeping fans busy on social media, so much so that it has now taken control over people’s food habits!

Following the match, social media saw Twitterati fighting over the UK food origin ‘Fish and Chips’ and Italian cuisine pizza. Netizens took to the microblogging site to express their team support via the food choices.

One user wrote, “I was meant to have pizza today but instead I opted for fish and chips. GO ON ENGLAND. I made my sacrifice now you should too. ITS COMING HOME!(sic)." Multiple users had a fun time debating over food while enjoying the match.

RELATED STORIES

However, in a fun twist and (probably) to bring the fans together, Domino’s Japan came with a pizza that shares the taste of both — a ‘Fish and Chips’ dominated pizza! The new fusion has left netizens amused and divided and was quick enough to create a buzz on social media.

“Japan Dominos have invented a dish that insults both England and Italy," said a certain user @marcooth while sharing a snap of the pizza.

The pizza comes with a pocket pinch of 4,200 yen (Rs 2834), and is topped with crispy fish and chips, lemon, potato slices, basil, tartar sauce and tomato sauce.

The image soon left a mixed taste with netizens.

Following the buzz, Domino’s responded from their official account, issuing an apology for the ‘trouble’ caused by the differences of opinion and urge netizens to try it out once, if they are in Japan.

“We are sorry our fish and chip pizza has caused so much trouble. We think it’s quite delicious. If you are in Japan and would like to challenge let us know. We may be able to work out a plan internally that we can offer to you for free!" @dominos_JP tweeted.

Italy beat England 1-1 (3-2) on penalties!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 13, 2021, 14:41 IST