News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Photos Show How Greta Thunberg's Supporters Grew from Two, to Millions In Just a Year

"I would never have predicted or believed that this was going to happen someday. And so fast, only in 15 months," said Thunberg.

News18.com

Updated:September 21, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
Photos Show How Greta Thunberg's Supporters Grew from Two, to Millions In Just a Year
Image credits: Getty Images/Reuters.
In August of last year, a 15-year-old girl nobody knew, sat outside the Swedish Parliament, making news headlines for having a board with her that said, 'School strike for climate.'

Yesterday, over a year after the she started her first 'Fridays for change,' Greta Thunberg has become a more common name, even if people know her as "the 16-year-old climate change activist," and her supporters have grown from a few of her classmates to millions across the world.

On August 20 2019, millions across the world in their respective cities, marched spreading awareness about climate change - to force their governments to sit up and notice.

In the one year since her first-sit in, Thunberg has become an advocate for climate change, several times urging global leaders, especially Donald Trump to take action. She has been part of many prominent events on climate change, and even to the United Nations.

Thunberg has one point she highlights, when people ask her why she's advocating for the urgency in climate change action. "I don't want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists," she says. ""I want you to then unite behind the science - and then I want you to take real action."

Two photos, taken years apart, show the contrast.

The first photo is taken in August 2018, by Michael Campanella, for Getty Images.

Untitled design (19)

The second is one from yesterday, taken at a rally, showing thousands behind her.

Untitled design (20)

In an interview to Associated Press, she said how "I would never have predicted or believed that this was going to happen someday. And so fast, only in 15 months," Thunberg told the AP. "I can't wait to see the official numbers come in. It will be magnificent."

The future, indeed, does look magnificent if you think of the sheer number of people rallying for climate change action.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
