How Healthy Is Your Almond Milk? The Industry is Killing Billions of Bees in the Process
More bees die every year in the US than all other fish and animals raised for slaughter combined.
Image credits: Flickr Creative commons/Kjokkenutstyr Net.
Bees are an integral part of the functioning of America’s almond industry. And millenials obsession with 'Almond milk' is killing billions of them in the process.
A The Guardian report equated the current situation to be 'like sending bees to war.'
A recent survey of commercial beekeepers showed that over 50 billion bees were killed during the winter 2018-19. This is the highest number ever recorded, since the annual survey which started in the mid-2000s.
In the report, beekeepers have blamed rate of pesticide exposure, diseases from parasites and habitat loss for the death of bees, even though environmentalists and organic beekeepers claim that the actual reason for the loss is, America’s reliance on industrial agriculture methods, specifically those used by the almond industry.
US Department of Agriculture considers commercial honeybees as livestock due to their role in food production. Yet, more bees die each year in the US than all other fish and animals combined.
Entomologist Bob Curtis, a pollination consultant for the Almond Board of California told The Guardian, “The bee mortality rate is too high and is unacceptable. It is only because of the hard work and creativity of beekeepers that [almond growers] have gotten the bees they need.”
More bees die every year in the US than all other fish and animals raised for slaughter combined, reports The Guardian.
The report asserts that an average American eats 900 grams of almonds every year, which is more than any other country.
In order to stop the slaughter, NGOs have launched programs to help protect bees and signal to consumers which products have been made with “bee-friendly” methods. The nonprofit “Bee Better,” for instance, partners with almond growers to increase biodiversity for bees in their groves by planting wildflowers, mustard, and clover between the rows of almond trees, reports The Cut.
