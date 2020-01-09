Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

How Healthy Is Your Almond Milk? The Industry is Killing Billions of Bees in the Process

More bees die every year in the US than all other fish and animals raised for slaughter combined.

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
How Healthy Is Your Almond Milk? The Industry is Killing Billions of Bees in the Process
Image credits: Flickr Creative commons/Kjokkenutstyr Net.

Bees are an integral part of the functioning of America’s almond industry. And millenials obsession with 'Almond milk' is killing billions of them in the process.

A The Guardian report equated the current situation to be 'like sending bees to war.'

A recent survey of commercial beekeepers showed that over 50 billion bees were killed during the winter 2018-19. This is the highest number ever recorded, since the annual survey which started in the mid-2000s.

In the report, beekeepers have blamed rate of pesticide exposure, diseases from parasites and habitat loss for the death of bees, even though environmentalists and organic beekeepers claim that the actual reason for the loss is, America’s reliance on industrial agriculture methods, specifically those used by the almond industry.

US Department of Agriculture considers commercial honeybees as livestock due to their role in food production. Yet, more bees die each year in the US than all other fish and animals combined.

Entomologist Bob Curtis, a pollination consultant for the Almond Board of California told The Guardian, “The bee mortality rate is too high and is unacceptable. It is only because of the hard work and creativity of beekeepers that [almond growers] have gotten the bees they need.”

More bees die every year in the US than all other fish and animals raised for slaughter combined, reports The Guardian.

The report asserts that an average American eats 900 grams of almonds every year, which is more than any other country.

In order to stop the slaughter, NGOs have launched programs to help protect bees and signal to consumers which products have been made with “bee-friendly” methods. The nonprofit “Bee Better,” for instance, partners with almond growers to increase biodiversity for bees in their groves by planting wildflowers, mustard, and clover between the rows of almond trees, reports The Cut.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram