BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

How Hundreds of Face Masks on Highway Led to Life Threatening Situation

(Image: @CHPHayward Home/FB)

(Image: @CHPHayward Home/FB)

While people understandably were critical of throwing masks away with such nonchalance, this is not the first time an incident like this has happened.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 5:30 PM IST
Share this:

Face masks have become one of the most prized possessions during the coronavirus pandemic and while plenty of people around the globe are having difficulty acquiring even a basic mask, hundreds were found littered on the road on a California highway on Wednesday.

The littered masks, which are compulsory in many countries including India due to highly infectious disease, of course led to chaos on the road causing a traffic jam as passersby stopped to pick up them up.

What is dangerous about that is that most of the world is currently under lockdown and public gatherings of any kind are punishable as distancing laws are in play.

Photos shared by California Highway Patrol on social media show hundreds of blue medical masks strewn all over the southbound lanes of Interstate 880.

"Multiple individuals stopped in lanes and stepped out of their vehicles to pick up masks," wrote California Highway Patrol - Hayward, while sharing the pics on Facebook. They also reminded drivers that it is not safe to exit vehicles on an active freeway.

There have been however conflicting reports on how the face masks ended up on the highway.

KTVU News reports that they may have accidentally spilled from a man's truck.

According to CBS News, a man was spotted throwing boxes of the masks from a white truck onto the road. Authorities have not confirmed how the masks ended up on the highway.

While people understandably were critical of throwing masks away with such nonchalance, this is not the first time an incident like this has happened. Last year, an armoured truck's door came open on a highway in Georgia, USA, spilling cash across the road which led to drivers stopping their cars in the hunt for money, thus causing chaos.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,148

    +986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,365

    +1,755*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,065

    +692*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,152

    +77*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,017,044

    +21,074*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,274,747

    +64,763*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,023,911

    +37,954*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,792

    +5,735*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres