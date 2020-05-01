How Hundreds of Face Masks on Highway Led to Life Threatening Situation

Face masks have become one of the most prized possessions during the coronavirus pandemic and while plenty of people around the globe are having difficulty acquiring even a basic mask, hundreds were found littered on the road on a California highway on Wednesday.

The littered masks, which are compulsory in many countries including India due to highly infectious disease, of course led to chaos on the road causing a traffic jam as passersby stopped to pick up them up.

What is dangerous about that is that most of the world is currently under lockdown and public gatherings of any kind are punishable as distancing laws are in play.

Photos shared by California Highway Patrol on social media show hundreds of blue medical masks strewn all over the southbound lanes of Interstate 880.

"Multiple individuals stopped in lanes and stepped out of their vehicles to pick up masks," wrote California Highway Patrol - Hayward, while sharing the pics on Facebook. They also reminded drivers that it is not safe to exit vehicles on an active freeway.

There have been however conflicting reports on how the face masks ended up on the highway.

KTVU News reports that they may have accidentally spilled from a man's truck.

According to CBS News, a man was spotted throwing boxes of the masks from a white truck onto the road. Authorities have not confirmed how the masks ended up on the highway.

While people understandably were critical of throwing masks away with such nonchalance, this is not the first time an incident like this has happened. Last year, an armoured truck's door came open on a highway in Georgia, USA, spilling cash across the road which led to drivers stopping their cars in the hunt for money, thus causing chaos.

