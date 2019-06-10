'How I Met My Wife': This Guy's Love Story is Straight Out of a Romcom

While some love stories make you swoon, some seem to be right out of a movie. Nevertheless, every love story is unique and must be celebrated and cherished.

A Twitter user who goes by the name @sixthformpoet spoke about how he met his wife on Twitter.

It starts out in a highly unusual way with the man writing, "My dad died. Classic start to a funny story. He was buried in a small village in Sussex. I was really close to my dad so I visited his grave a lot."

He goes on to explain how he would visit his father's grave and how the grave next to it caught his attention. It was quite disheartening to see how the other grave never received any flowers.

I always took flowers and my mum visited a lot and she always took flowers and my grandparents were still alive then and they always took flowers. My dad’s grave frequently resembled a solid third place at the Chelsea Flower Show. — sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

Nice but I felt bad for the guy buried next to my dad. He NEVER had flowers. Died on Christmas Day aged 37, no one left him flowers and now there’s a pop-up florist in the grave next door. So I started buying him flowers. I STARTED BUYING FLOWERS FOR A DECEASED MAN I’D NEVER MET. — sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

As a sweet gesture, the guy began taking flowers for the other guy as well. It didn't matter that our narrator had no clue whose grave it was; he felt he was making the world a better place.

I wondered if there was a hidden connection between us, something secretly drawing me to him. Maybe we went to the same school, played for the same football club or whatever. So I googled his name, and ten seconds later I found him. — sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

The guy was in for a shock because what he found explained everything:

His wife didn’t leave him flowers BECAUSE HE’D MURDERED HER. ON CHRISTMAS DAY. After he murdered his wife, he murdered her parents too. And after that he jumped in front of the only train going through Balcombe tunnel that Christmas night. — sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

And naturally, he felt guilty. He felt bad for the victims and decided to track them down.

I felt terrible for his wife and her parents. Now, I wasn’t going to leave them flowers every couple of weeks for two and a half years but I did feel like I owed them some sort of apology. — sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

I found out where they were buried, bought flowers and drove to the cemetery. As I was standing at their graves mumbling apologies, a woman appeared behind me. She wanted to know who I was and why I was leaving flowers for her aunt and grandparents. AWKWARD. — sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

What he wrote next is sure to bring a big smile to your faces:

I explained and she said ok that’s weird but quite sweet. I said thanks, yes it is a bit weird and oh god I ASKED HER OUT FOR A DRINK. Incredibly, she said yes. Two years later she said yes again when I asked her to marry me because that is how I met my wife.[END] — sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet) June 9, 2019

And kids, that's how this guy met his wife!