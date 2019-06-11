Take the pledge to vote

'How I Met My Wife': This Guy's Love Story is Straight Out of a Romcom

A Twitter user who goes by the name @sixthformpoet spoke about how he met his wife on Twitter.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 11, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
'How I Met My Wife': This Guy's Love Story is Straight Out of a Romcom
A Twitter user who goes by the name @sixthformpoet spoke about how he met his wife on Twitter.
While some love stories make you swoon, some seem to be right out of a movie. Nevertheless, every love story is unique and must be celebrated and cherished.

A Twitter user who goes by the name @sixthformpoet spoke about how he met his wife on Twitter.

It starts out in a highly unusual way with the man writing, "My dad died. Classic start to a funny story. He was buried in a small village in Sussex. I was really close to my dad so I visited his grave a lot."

He goes on to explain how he would visit his father's grave and how the grave next to it caught his attention. It was quite disheartening to see how the other grave never received any flowers.







As a sweet gesture, the guy began taking flowers for the other guy as well. It didn't matter that our narrator had no clue whose grave it was; he felt he was making the world a better place.




The guy was in for a shock because what he found explained everything:




And naturally, he felt guilty. He felt bad for the victims and decided to track them down.







What he wrote next is sure to bring a big smile to your faces:




And kids, that's how this guy met his wife!
